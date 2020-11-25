Bid date, 2020-11-27
Bid times10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered Amount50 billion SEK
Maximum Permitted Bid Volume12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidder
Settlement Date2020-12-01
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume10 million SEK per bid
Final Repayment Date2024-12-02
Maximum Allocation25 per cent of Offered Amount
Allocation TimeNo later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Repayment Date2021-12-01
Option Repayment Date 12022-12-01
Option Repayment Date 22023-12-01
Interest rateThe Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Additional interest rate0.10 per cent
Confirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.se

