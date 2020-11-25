Black Friday deals researchers at Spending Lab find the top Apple Watch Series 3, 4, 5 & 6 and Watch SE deals for Black Friday, including discounts on cellular variants and 42mm Apple Watch Series 3
Here’s our review of the best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, together with sales on Apple’s latest smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon - check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T - click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to 50% on Apple Watch Series 6 at Verizon - check the latest prices on Apple Watch Series 6 available in a wide range of case colors and materials, including gold stainless steel and red aluminum
- Save $330 off on the Apple Watch Series 6 & Nike Series 6 Apple Watch at AT&T - Black Friday deals are here! Check out deals on the latest Series 6 40mm, 44mm & Nike models
- Save up to 24% on top-rated Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon - see the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 6 including GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save $330 on the Apple Watch SE & Watch Nike SE at AT&T - Black Friday deals are here! Check out the latest deals on the Apple Watch SE including 40mm & 44mm case sizes
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch SE at Verizon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch SE space gray aluminum, silver aluminum, and gold aluminum cases and sport bands and loops
- Save up to $49 on the latest Apple Watch SE at Amazon - check the latest deals on Apple Watch SE including GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save up to 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes
- Save up to 32% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save on Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Watch Series 4 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to 31% on Apple Watch Series 4 at Verizon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and milanese loop and sport band options
- Save up to 34% on Apple Watch Series 3 models at Amazon - see the latest deals on Watch Series 3 available in space gray and silver aluminum in 38mm and 42mm size options
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Verizon - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 3 available in 42mm and 38mm case sizes
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 6, SE & Apple Watch Nike at BHPhotoVideo.com - see the live prices on a wide range of Apple watches
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon - check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday sale for more live deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Apple Watch line remains a popular choice for fitness and health tracking. Apple released the Apple Series 6 and Apple Series SE last September 2020. The older model Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5, plus the newest Apple Watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The latest model also has a 42mm display, battery life of up to 18 hours, and features an optical heart rate sensor. Apple also collaborated with Hermes and Nike to bring exclusive watch faces and bands. The new model now offers GPS + cellular, and it starts at $499.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)