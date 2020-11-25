New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798831/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.6%, over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that hold the capability to divide, and differentiate into specialized cells in the body. Stem cells act as repair system and replenish adult tissues, maintaining the turnover of regenerative organs such as the blood and skin. In organs, such as the bone marrow, stem cells frequently form replacement cells to repair the worn out tissue. These cells can respond to signals from the body and transverse a particular developmental pathway to differentiate into one specific cell type. Due to their regenerative properties, stem cells are being researched for therapeutic applications in diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disease, cancer, autoimmune diseases, spinal cord defects, among others. Stem Cell research is an exciting field where continuous discoveries are being made on new sources of stem cells and new methods of their acquisition and harvesting. Of late, adult stem cells have garnered a lion’s share of the stem cell space, purely based on the fact that they require less expensive clinical trials, need to comply with fewer regulatory norms and ethical issues compared to other stem cell variants such as embryonic stem cells.



Researchers around the world have been focusing research activities to develop adult stem cell therapies in order to combat a variety of diseases ranging from diabetes to heart disease. Factually, adult stem cells are the only stem cells that have been approved for use in transplants for the treatment of diseases such as cancer. Interestingly, with drug development based on embryonic stem cells being challenged amid growing debate over ethics and regulation of this research, iPSCS offers an alternate step forward in the commercialization of stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine. Embryonic stem cell research continues to remain embroiled in ethical, religious, and political controversies across various countries around the world. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSs), which are reprogrammed to mimic embryonic stem cell-like state allowing expression of genes and human cells needed for therapeutic purposes, offers an attractive alternate way forwarding in furthering the goals of stem cell research. Pioneered in 2006 and developed in the following year, these cells are created by conversion of somatic cells into PSCs by introducing certain genes including Myc, Klf4, Oct3/4 and Sox2.



Pluripotent stem cells hold tremendous potential in the regenerative medicine arena. Based on their ability to proliferate indefinitely and develop into desirable cell type such as heart, liver, neuronal and pancreatic cells, iPSCs offer a source of new cells that can replace lost or damaged cells. For instance, iPSCs can be developed into beta islet cells, blood cells or neuronal cells for the treatment of diabetes, leukemia and neurological disorders, respectively. Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s & spinal cord injuries are key neurologic diseases expected to benefit from iPS research. Dramatic rise in cancer cases worldwide and the need for novel anti-cancer therapies will emerge as a key driver for the growth of iPSCs. Interest in cancer research soars high on new hopes of direct reprogramming of cancer cells with enforced expression of pluripotency factors and the resulting dedifferentiation of transformed cancer cells. The ongoing pandemic is also opening up new opportunities for Human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) by offering a reliable model for researchers involved in studying how coronavirus indirectly or directly affects different cells in the human body. Made from a small sample of blood or skin cells, hiPSCs are robust stem cells that can be developed into any cell type and then infected with the coronavirus in order to analyse the disease prognosis and the resulting effects. By deploying hiPSCs, researchers have identified that stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (heart muscle cells) and blood vessels remain directly exposed to COVID-19 infection. Scientists identified that a significant portion of stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes ceased beating and expired within 3 days after being infected by coronavirus. Researchers can leverage the infected cardiomyocytes to screen for potential drug candidates that can restore their function and improve their survival; and also for identifying new antiviral drugs that potentially curtail coronavirus replication in the heart, reduce cardiac injury and curb the disease prognosis. Researchers can also utilize the infected cardiomyocytes to analyze COVID-induced myocarditis through addition of immune cells to their lab experiments.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Evotec SE

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

Ncardia

Pluricell Biotech

REPROCELL USA, Inc.

Shenzhen Sanqi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ViaCyte, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798831/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Gains from

Increasing Use in Research for COVID-19 II-1

Studies Employing iPSCs in COVID-19 Research II-2

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude II-3

Applications of Stem Cells II-4

Types of Stem Cells II-4

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): An Introduction II-5

Production of iPSCs II-6

First & Second Generation Mouse iPSCs II-6

Human iPSCs II-7

Key Properties of iPSCs II-7

Transcription Factors Involved in Generation of iPSCs II-7

Noteworthy Research & Application Areas for iPSCs II-8

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market: Growth Prospects

and Outlook II-9

Drug Development Application to Witness Considerable Growth II-11

Technical Breakthroughs, Advances & Clinical Trials to Spur

Growth of iPSC Market II-11

North America Dominates Global iPSC Market II-12

Competition II-12

Recent Market Activity II-13

Select Innovation/Advancement II-16



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-17

Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK) II-17

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (Australia) II-17

Evotec SE (Germany) II-17

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (USA) II-17

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (USA) II-18

Ncardia (Belgium) II-18

Pluricell Biotech (Brazil) II-18

REPROCELL USA, Inc. (USA) II-18

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan) II-19

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan) II-19

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA) II-20

ViaCyte, Inc. (USA) II-20



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-21

Effective Research Programs Hold Key in Roll Out of Advanced

iPSC Treatments II-21

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: A Giant Leap in the Therapeutic

Applications II-21

Research Trends in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Space II-22

Exhibit 1: Worldwide Publication of hESC and hiPSC Research

Papers for the Period 2008-2010, 2011-2013 and 2014-2016 II-22

Exhibit 2: Number of Original Research Papers on hESC and iPSC

Published Worldwide (2014-2016) II-23

Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells Shift the Focus onto

iPSCs II-23

Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of iPSCs II-24

Induced Pluripotent: A Potential Competitor to hESCs? II-25

Exhibit 3: Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 II-27

Exhibit 4: Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by

Product (in %) for the Year 2019 II-27

Exhibit 5: Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category:

Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and

Tissue Engineering for 2019 II-28

Pluripotent Stem Cells Hold Significance for Cardiovascular

Regenerative Medicine II-28

Exhibit 6: Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of

Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017 II-30

Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income

Countries II-30

Growing Importance of iPSCs in Personalized Drug Discovery II-31

Persistent Advancements in Genetics Space and Subsequent Growth

in Precision Medicine Augur Well for iPSCs Market II-33

Exhibit 7: Global Precision Medicine Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024 II-34

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Supports Growth of

iPSCs Market II-34

Exhibit 8: Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer

Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040 II-35

Exhibit 9: Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands)

by Cancer Type: 2018 II-36

Exhibit 10: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others II-37

Exhibit 11: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for

iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in

Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045 II-38

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for iPSCs Market II-38

Exhibit 12: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown

of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030 II-39

Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth II-39

Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries II-40

Exhibit 13: New Gene-Editing Tools Spur Interest and

Investments in Genetics, Driving Lucrative Growth

Opportunities for iPSCs: Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in

Genetics for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 II-41

Launch of Numerous iPSCs-Related Clinical Trials Set to Benefit

Market Growth II-41

Exhibit 14: Number of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells based

Studies by Select Condition: As on Oct 31, 2020 II-43

iPSCs-based Clinical Trial for Heart Diseases II-43

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Stroke Treatment II-44

?Off-the-shelf? Stem Cell Treatment for Cancer Enters Clinical

Trial II-44

iPSCs for Hematological Disorders II-44

Market Benefits from Growing Funding for iPSCs-Related R&D

Initiatives II-44

Exhibit 15: Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$

Million) for the Years 2016 through 2021 II-46

Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities and Drawbacks II-46

Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview II-48

Cell Sources and Reprogramming Methods Used by Select iPSC Banks II-49

Innovations, Research Studies & Advancements in iPSCs II-50

Key iPSC Research Breakthroughs for Regenerative Medicine II-50

Researchers Develop Novel Oncogene-Free and Virus-Free iPSC

Production Method II-51

Scientists Study Concerns of Genetic Mutations in iPSCs II-52

iPSCs Hold Tremendous Potential in Transforming Research Efforts II-52

Researchers Highlight Potential Use of iPSCs for Developing

Novel Cancer Vaccines II-54

Scientists Use Machine Learning to Improve Reliability of iPSC

Self-Organization II-54

STEMCELL Technologies Unveils mTeSR? Plus II-55

Challenges and Risks Related to Pluripotent Stem Cells II-56

A Glance at Issues Related to Reprogramming of Adult Cells to

iPSCs II-57

A Note on Legal, Social and Ethical Considerations with iPSCs II-58



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-59

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-59



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 II-60



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Vascular Cells by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-61



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Vascular Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-62



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Cells by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Cardiac Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-64



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Neuronal Cells by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-65



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Neuronal Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-66



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cells by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-67



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Liver Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-68



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Immune Cells by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-69



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Immune Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-70



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Cell Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-71



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Cell Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-72



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Reprogramming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-73



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Cellular Reprogramming

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-74



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Culture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-75



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Cell Culture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-76



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Differentiation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-77



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Cell Differentiation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-78



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-79



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Cell Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-80



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-81



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Cellular Engineering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-82



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Research

Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-83



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Research Methods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-84



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Development

& Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-85



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Drug Development &

Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-86



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic Research

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-87



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Academic Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-88



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Regenerative

Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-89



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Regenerative Medicine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-90



Table 33: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-91



Table 34: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-92



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells,

Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-1



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-2



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Cellular Reprogramming,

Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular

Engineering and Other Research Methods - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-3



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-4



Table 39: USA Current & Future Analysis for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug Development & Toxicology

Testing, Academic Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-5



Table 40: USA 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027 III-6



CANADA III-7

Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular Cells,

Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and

Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver

Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2020 &

2027 III-8



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Cellular

Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell

Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-9



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-10



Table 45: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug Development &

Toxicology Testing, Academic Research, Regenerative Medicine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-11



Table 46: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027 III-12



JAPAN III-13

Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular Cells,

Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and

Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-14



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Cellular

Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell

Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-15



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-16



Table 51: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug Development &

Toxicology Testing, Academic Research, Regenerative Medicine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-17



Table 52: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027 III-18



CHINA III-19

Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular Cells,

Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and

Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-20



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Cellular

Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell

Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-22



Table 57: China Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug Development &

Toxicology Testing, Academic Research, Regenerative Medicine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-23



Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027 III-24



EUROPE III-25

Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 III-25



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 III-26



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular Cells,

Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and

Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-27



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver

Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2020 &

2027 III-28



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Cellular

Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell

Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug Development &

Toxicology Testing, Academic Research, Regenerative Medicine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31



Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027 III-32



FRANCE III-33

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular Cells,

Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and

Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-33



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver

Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2020 &

2027 III-34



Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Cellular

Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell

Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 71: France Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug Development &

Toxicology Testing, Academic Research, Regenerative Medicine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 72: France 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027 III-38



GERMANY III-39

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular Cells,

Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and

Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver

Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2020 &

2027 III-40



Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Cellular

Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell

Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-41



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798831/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001