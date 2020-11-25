Portland, OR , Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data extraction market was estimated at $2.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $4.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Rise in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, increase need for dedicated storage systems, and numerous benefits offered by data extraction solutions fuel the growth of the global data extraction market. On the other hand, complexity and concerns regarding data quality issues curtail the growth to some extent. However, surge in application of artificial intelligence in data extraction and adoption of virtual data warehousing are expected to create multiple opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to growing inclination toward online education and work-from-home policy.

Accordingly, there’s been a steep rise in demand for data extraction tools, as cloud-based data extraction software is highly fabricated to manage and analyze critical information of educational as well as corporate organizations.

The global data extraction market is analyzed across component, data type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The service segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, North America generated the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.7% by 2027. The other two regions covered in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global data extraction market report include Altair Engineering Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Matillion Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and SAP SE. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

