Portland, OR, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global silicone oil market generated $3.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, pricing analysis, and competitive landscape.

Rapid increase in application areas across the automotive, medical, and construction industries and availability of biocompatible & biodegradable material drive the growth of the global silicone oil market. However, lack of availability and fluctuating costs of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for personal care products in developing countries create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1738

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for silicone oil is reduced among the end use industries such as chemical, construction, personal care, textile, electronics, and automotive due to the restrictions on manufacturing activities in the industries.

The supply chain in the silicone oil industry has been impacted badly during global lockdown.

China has been the highest importer of silicone-based products. The lockdown in the country impacted the demand.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global silicone oil market based on type, application, end use industry, and region.



Based on type, the modified silicone oil segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the straight silicone oil segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Silicone Oil Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1738?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the skin and hair care segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding around one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the detergent segment is growing with the CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Dow Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Siltech Corporation (Siltech), Elkem ASA (Elkem), CHT Group, BRB International BV (BRB), and Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd (Iota Silicone Oil).

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silicone-oil-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com