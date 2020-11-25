Save on Klipsch deals at the Black Friday sale, including the latest speakers, subwoofers & soundbar savings
Here’s our comparison of the latest Klipsch deals for Black Friday, including all the latest sales on bookshelf speakers, floor standing speakers, center channels, subs and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Klipsch Deals:
- Save up to 60% on Klipsch speakers, subwoofers & home theater systems at Amazon - click for the latest prices on top-selling Klipsch Reference, Sub-12HG, R & AW speakers
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Klipsch speakers, subwoofers, and surround sound sets at Walmart - check the latest prices on the Klipsch Heritage Groove, Reference series, and more
- Save up to 35% on Klipsch subwoofers, surround sound & Ebony Center Channel Speakers at Overstock
- Save up to 50% on an extensive range of Klipsch audio devices at Walmart - including speakers, headphones, subwoofers, and soundbars
- Save up to 52% on the Klipsch R-41M, RP-600M and more bookshelf and floorstanding speakers at Amazon - choose from a wide range of Klipsch Bluetooth, in-ceiling, bookshelf, and surround sound speakers
- Save up to $634 on the Klipsch Reference Theater Pack 5.1 and more home theater systems at Amazon - check live prices on Klipsch 2-Pack R-26FA Dolby Atmos Speaker Bundle and more surround sound sets
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy more active discounts. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)