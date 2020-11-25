New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing awareness for early detection of breast cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Market Size – USD 4,955.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Increased investment in the field of breast imaging.
The global breast cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 8,738.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The breast cancer diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the growing awareness for the early detection of breast cancer. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of breast cancer. Identifying likely warning symptoms of cancer and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of cancer amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the survival rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.
The COVID-19 impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. A low count of early diagnostics of new breast cancer cases are being observed, and also a rise in the number of cases is predicted as the effect of the pandemic is reduced, along with a greater number of advanced breast cancer incidences that may be inoperable. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients’ management a necessity.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global breast cancer diagnostics market on the basis of test type, breast cancer type, end-user, and region:
