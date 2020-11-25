Toronto, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is pleased to announce the launch of a new virtual care offering on its customer portal in Ontario. Developed by Excelleris, a division of LifeLabs, this feature will connect over 2.6 million Ontario residents with a health care provider anywhere an internet connection is available through one of three virtual care providers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted how Ontarians expect to access health care services. Partnering with trusted providers such as Appletree Medical Group, Maple and WELL Health, LifeLabs customers will have the ability to arrange virtual physician appointments through their my results™ account either on-demand or by appointment. After reviewing their latest test results, customers can quickly and easily book a follow-up appointment with a virtual physician via the my results™ portal to discuss their health care journey, providing a seamless experience.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LifeLabs has been actively working with partners across sectors to ensure that Ontario residents can continue to have convenient access to health care services they need," says Charles Brown, President and CEO. "This latest update provides LifeLabs customers with access to trusted partners who provide virtual care and is yet another example of our continued investment in digital health solutions that empower customers in their health care journey."

"Timely access to information is vital to providing exceptional care. This update highlights how Excelleris is connecting customers to health care providers," says Jennifer Cudlipp, President, Excelleris & Senior Vice President, British Columbia, LifeLabs. "We look forward to expanding the virtual care platform to residents of British Columbia in early 2021."

The virtual care offering is the latest innovation on the LifeLabs' portal. Over 2.6 million Ontario customers rely on my results™ to book an appointment for laboratory testing at over 250 LifeLabs locations across the province and view their test results.

"As one of Canada's largest medical groups and a leader in virtual care, Appletree is thrilled to partner with LifeLabs to offer Ontarians even greater access to comprehensive, patient-centred care, whether they're visiting in-person or online," says Dr. Thom Tyson, CEO of Appletree Medical Group. "With over 60 medical clinics in Ontario and over 150 family physicians and specialists in our network – two thirds of whom are now seeing patients via Appletree Virtual Care – we provide an unmatched continuum of care, with patients seamlessly transitioning between in-clinic and virtual visits. In addition to better continuity of care and great physician coverage, our virtual services are also covered by OHIP, making online care through Appletree more accessible than ever."





"Our platform, which provides Canadians with direct access to healthcare providers in minutes, 24/7, from wherever they are, has been providing lab requisitions and follow-ups for over a year now," says Christy Prada, Vice President of Business Development at Maple. "Working with LifeLabs to make that experience easier than ever for patients will help all Canadians stay healthy and safe as hesitation persists around access in-person care."





"As an omni-channel digital healthcare company, we are excited to further expand our partnership with LifeLabs through this collaboration on virtual care services to enhance customer access and continuity of care," said Hamed Shahbazi, CEO of WELL Health. "Our virtual care offering through VirtualClinic+ and Tia Health provides seamless access to both family and walk-in virtual appointments across Canada."

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 5,700 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 4 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

To learn more about Excelleris, visit www.excelleris.com.

