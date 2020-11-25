New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing emphasis on streamlining the production work in industries, and prioritizing on the automated & errorless efficiency of the Industrial automation motion control are deliberately influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 12.67 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – The rising focus on automated motion control systems in the automotive & manufacturing industries

The Global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market is projected to reach USD 16.68 billion in 2027. A rising investment in advanced & automated processes in the industrial sector, rising adoption of the automation in most applications within the industrial premises, safety-enabled productivity measurements in industrial premises due to stringent safety rules imposed by the governments, and a huge development in the industrial sectors in APAC developing regions, are some of the mentionable factors that are contributing to the market growth.

Motion control is being widely used in industry applications and highly specialized equipment and customized system design & integration are incorporated by the manufacturers or system integrators. Innovative control theory, dynamics, kinematics, electronics, simulation, programming, artificial intelligence, and machine design are some of the most vital factors that create a highly accurate system integration, are capable of controlling any motions or movements required to undergo in industrial premises and deal with practical application issues.

The global market landscape of Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems is expected to remain in a very competitive and fairly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected period, increasing demand for technological development and a higher diversification in offered products & services ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In February 2020, Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced it’s agreement of acquiring Italy-based ASEM, S.p.A., a leader of digital automation technologies. ASEM offers a complete range of Industrial PCs (IPCs), Human-Machine Interface (HMI) software & hardware, secure Industrial IoT gateway solutions, and remote access capabilities.

The Component includes, Actuators & Mechanical Systems, Motors, Motion Controllers, Drives, Sensor & Feedback Devices, Software & Services and Others. The Actuators & Mechanical Systems occupies the most valuable equipment in the system and require higher investment for a greater functioning. In context to Component, the Actuators & Mechanical Systems sub-segment occupies the largest market share of 27.2% in 2019, with the fastest growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Factors like the presence of many major market players, extensive focus on flexibility in industrial operation, reduction on the additional cost & error associating human workforces, and higher preference of the automation in industrial logistics services, are spurring the growth of the market in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market on the basis of End-Users, System Type, Component, and region:

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)$1 Metallurgical & Manufacturing Chemical & Materials Semiconductor & Electronics Automotive & Aerospace Food & Beverages Others





System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)$1$1 Open Loop Closed Loop





Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Actuators & Mechanical Systems Motors Motion Controllers Drives Sensor & Feedback Devices Software & Services



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



