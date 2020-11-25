Company announcement no. 29/2020

﻿﻿At the Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S held on Wednesday November 25, 2020 the following proposals set out in the agenda were adopted:

The Annual Report 2019/20.

Not to pay out an ordinary dividend for 2019/20. Instead an extraordinary dividend is expected to be paid out at least equal to a normalized dividend for 2019/20 after the divestment of Natural Colors.

The advisory vote on the 2019/20 Remuneration Report.

To maintain the same remuneration level in 2020/21 for the members of the Board of Directors and the board committee members as in 2019/20, to change the denomination of travel allowance for 2020/21 from EUR to DKK and to increase the travel allowance for travelling between continents from previously EUR 3,000 to DKK 37,500.

Amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association: Amendment of the standard agenda of the Annual General Meeting Authorisation to the Board of Directors to resolve to hold partial or full electronic general meetings Allow shareholder attendance based on notification rather than ordering admission cards.

Re-election of Dominique Reiniche as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Jesper Brandgaard, Luis Cantarell, Heidi Kleinbach-Sauter and Mark Wilson as members of the Board of Directors.

Election of Lise Kaae, Kevin Lane and Lillie Li Valeur as new members of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor of the Company.

The proposal that the Board of Directors must complete an assessment of the ability of the Company to publish country-by-country tax reporting in line with the Global Reporting Initiative’s Standard (GRI 207: Tax 2019) starting from the financial year 2021/22, the findings of which should be made public before the AGM in 2021.

Authorization of the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting to file the resolutions passed with the Danish Business Authority and to make any such changes as the Danish Business Authority may require as a condition for registering or approving the resolutions passed.

The following proposal was not adopted:

The proposal that going forward and starting from the 2020/21 financial year, the Company must apply the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as the framework for climate-related disclosure in the Company’s Annual Report.

