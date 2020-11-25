Cloud encryption is an essential service provided by cloud computing services. Here is why it’s so important.

Dallas, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud encryption is a service that protects your data from hacks and theft. Cloud encryption allows for your data to be jumbled or scrambled after storage. This means that even if your data is stolen, it’s useless to the thieves without the decryption key. More cloud computing companies now offer this service by default.

Cloud Encryption is Under Utilized

Cloud encryption is not utilized as much as it should be even today. With more and more small businesses asking for it from their providers, it’s becoming more common. Cloud providers are working on making the encryption protocols more efficient as use becomes more common.

The reason for encryption not being the default for several cloud providers is the cost. The additional bandwidth and power required to encrypt data before transferring to the cloud increases costs. Hence, it costs customers more to encrypt that data.

Some customers simply encrypt their own data on premises before they move it to the cloud. However, this is inefficient since it costs the companies far more than it would the cloud providers.

Cloud Encryption Best Practices

Encryption is a process that is still not practiced throughout the world. Hence, there are several different encryption protocols practiced in the world today. Here are certain best practices that should be followed.

Selective Encryption

It’s not always important to encrypt all the data in a file. For example, if a marketing team wants to protect its data, they don’t need to convert all the graphics and video. They should only require that their account credentials be encrypted.

However, for engineers and manufacturers, it’s important that their data be fully encrypted. This is due to the sharing of source code and files that frequently happens.

The more critical the data, the earlier it should be encrypted.

Secure Encryption Key Management

Any keys provided by a cloud vendor or even your own keys should require security. Encryption keys should be stored separately from the encrypted data so that data security is ensured. Backups for those keys should be kept offsite and undergo regular audits.

