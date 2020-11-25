NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market. Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market. Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street breaking 30,000 and positive news on three COVID-19 vaccines are making retailers optimistic about 2021.

“The economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “Now that Wall Street has recouped all its losses from earlier this year and the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines might be available before the end of the year, you can understand why retailers are optimistic about 2021.”

Although the past year has been tough on everyone, Gould said the economy has shown resilience.

With the presidential election decided, Gould said he hopes Congress and President-elect Joe Biden will settle on another round of stimulus funding to keep the economy moving in the right direction.

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 holiday shopping season looks hopeful.

Gould said holiday e-commerce sale s are expected to increase at least 40 percent from 2019.

“CNBC also recently reported that the National Retail Federation expects 2020 holiday sales to increase between 3.6 percent and 5.2 percent from 2019,” Gould said. “We are not comparing 2020 sales to depressed COVID-19 economic numbers. 2019 holiday sales were pre-COVID-19. The NRF is expecting sales to increase year over year even during the pandemic.”

Gould said the economy, vaccines and stimulus also could bring consumers back into brick-and-mortar stores in 2021.

“Consumers will continue shopping online in higher numbers than before the pandemic, but local businesses should see increased foot traffic in 2021, which will bring back jobs and start putting COVID-19 in the rearview mirror for many of us,” he said.

NPI is a global brand management company that specializes in the health, wellness, and beauty industries. The Boca Raton-based NPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase. NPI’s full-service agency offers a turnkey product launch infrastructure that provides clients with all the services they need to sell their brand in the U.S.

Gould, who has worked in retail for 40 years, created the “Evolution of Distribution” process to provide domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution services required to succeed in the United States.

For the benefit of NPI’s clients, Gould has put together a powerhouse management team with NPI president, Jeff Fernandez, who has longtime professional experience in the health and wellness industry as a retail buyer with Amazon and Walmart, and Kenneth E. Collins, who recently worked as director of sales for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, as NPI’s new executive vice president.

“Jeff, Ken, and I have more than seven decades of retail experience,” Gould said. “We have the knowledge, experience, and contacts that manufacturers of new products want. NPI has a solid strategy and a proven track record.”

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com .

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com