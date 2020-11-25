Black Friday 2020 experts compare the latest GoPro action camera and accessories deals for Black Friday, featuring the top discounts on GoPro HERO MAX, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9



Black Friday GoPro deals



Best GoPro Deals:



The newest addition to the popular GoPro series, the GoPro Hero 9, offers HyperSmooth 3.0 image stabilization and modding capabilities, making it a significant upgrade over the previous generation Hero 8. With 4K video support, variable frame rates, waterproof construction, and multiple accessories, GoPro continues to be the top choice for action cameras in the market. On the other hand, older models such as Hero 7, Hero 6, Hero 5, and Max still prove attractive options with their heavily reduced prices.

