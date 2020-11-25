Black Friday 2020 experts compare the latest GoPro action camera and accessories deals for Black Friday, featuring the top discounts on GoPro HERO MAX, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9
Best GoPro Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the newest GoPro HERO action cameras & bundles at GoPro.com - including $200 savings on the latest GoPro HERO9 Black
- Save up to 44% on GoPro HERO 9, 8, 7, 6 & 5 action cameras and bundles at Walmart - including savings of up to $115 on the latest HERO9 Black
- Save up to $50 on GoPro HERO 9, HERO 8, HERO 7, HERO 6 & HERO 5 cameras at Amazon - check the latest deals on GoPro cameras, bundles, batteries, mounts and accessories
- Save up to 66% on GoPro accessories at GoPro.com - check the latest deals on cases, protective housing, pods, and mounts for GoPro HERO9, HERO8, HERO7 models, and more
- Save up to 50% on GoPro Max 6K Waterproof 360-Degree Action Camera at GoPro.com - the GoPro Max features HyperSmooth stabilization, PowerPano distortion-free 270° panorama, and six built-in microphones for immersive 360 audio capture
- Save on GoPro HERO 6 action cameras at Amazon
- Save on GoPro HERO 5 action cameras at Amazon
- Save on the GoPro HERO 7 Black 4K Action Camera at GoPro.com - the GoPro HERO 7 Black features 16 voice control commands, TimeWarp video for stabilized time-lapse shots, and live streaming via the GoPro App
- Save up to 24% on the GoPro HERO 7 Black, Silver & White action cameras & bundle deals at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on GoPro HERO8 Black cameras & bundles at GoPro.com
- Save up to 33% on the latest GoPro HERO8 Black action camera & bundles at Walmart
- Save up to $50 on the GoPro HERO8 Black action camera at Amazon - check out the latest deals on the HERO 8 action camera & bundle deals
- Save up to $200 on the GoPro HERO9 Black action camera & bundles at GoPro.com
- Save up to $100 on the GoPro HERO9 at Walmart - the GoPro Hero 9 has a detachable lens, 30% more battery life, and is waterproof for up to 33 feet
- Save up to $50 on the GoPro HERO9 Black action camera at Amazon
Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The newest addition to the popular GoPro series, the GoPro Hero 9, offers HyperSmooth 3.0 image stabilization and modding capabilities, making it a significant upgrade over the previous generation Hero 8. With 4K video support, variable frame rates, waterproof construction, and multiple accessories, GoPro continues to be the top choice for action cameras in the market. On the other hand, older models such as Hero 7, Hero 6, Hero 5, and Max still prove attractive options with their heavily reduced prices.
