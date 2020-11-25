Black Friday Fitbit Sense deals for 2020, featuring all the best Fitbit health and fitness smartwatch offers

Here’s a round-up of all the latest Fitbit Sense smartwatch deals for Black Friday, together with the latest sales on Fitbit Inspire, Alta HR & Versa. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Fitbit Sense Deals:

Best Fitbit Deals:



The Fitbit Sense is one of the company's most advanced smartwatches, yet. Apart from its blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate tracking, the Sense also introduces an on-wrist skin temperature sensor. This is on top of standard features like fast charging, ECG, contactless payment, as well as support for built-in voice assistants. Like any smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense also boasts smart notifications, so you can manage calls and texts using the device itself.

