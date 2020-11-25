The top Verizon Apple iPhone deals for Black Friday, featuring the best iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE and iPhone XR sales
Here’s a round-up of all the best Verizon iPhone 12 deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the latest savings on Apple’s flagship models, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Access the latest deals in the list below.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
More Verizon Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon - check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $350 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com - check the latest savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A, Tab S5E, and Tab s7+
- Save up to 50% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon - plus check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 handsets too
- Save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Verizon - trade in and save on the Galaxy Z Fold2 (new line required)
- Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com - switch to Fios and get up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Plus order online now and Verizon will waive the $99 standard setup charge
- Get the Sony PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now for 12 months when you sign up for Fios Internet - alternatively, get a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for Fios internet
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday deals to enjoy even more live discounts. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)