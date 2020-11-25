Save on a wide selection of Samsonite deals at the Black Friday sale, featuring all the latest hardside luggage, softside suitcase, carry on and more sales
Black Friday researchers have summarized the latest Samsonite deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top discounts on Samsonite carry on luggage, expandable suitcases and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Samsonite Deals:
- Save up to 80% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save up to 51% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
- Save up to 57% on a wide range of Samsonite luggage, duffle bags, backpacks, and briefcases at Walmart - includes different sizes and colors
- Save up to 80% on Samsonite suitcases at Samsonite.com - deals available on carry ons, checked luggage, hardside luggage, spinner luggage & more
- Save up to 80% off on Samsonite backpacks & bags at Samsonite.com - check the latest deals on backpacks, duffel bags, laptop backpacks & more
- Save up to 80% on Samsonite luggage accessories at Samsonite.com - includes leather travel bags, passport wallets, toiletry kits & more
- Save up to 50% off on Samsonite Omni at Samsonite.com - includes different sizes, and colors
- Save on Samsonite Valise at Amazon - includes underseater, carry-on spinner, large spinner, extra large spinner, luggage set, & more
- Save up to 45% off on Samsonite Omni at Amazon - includes Hardside Spinner Set, Hardside Expandable and Non-expandable Luggage, and Softside Expandable and Non-expandable Luggage
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Away luggage & suitcase sets at AwayTravel.com - pick and mix 2 and 3 sets of carry-on and checked luggage
- Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
- Save on backpacks, carryalls, luggages & more at douchebags.com - see the latest prices on top-rated bags and luggages available in a wide range of sizes
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to 50% on luggages at Target.com- includes luggages from Samsonite, SWISSGEAR, Aerolite, Massermeister & more
- Shop the all-new Away bags designed for modern travel at AwayTravel.com - check live prices on a wide range of suitcases and travel bags
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of luggage and luggage sets at Belk.com - choose from carry-ons, spinners, and checked hardside and softside luggage
