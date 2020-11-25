CB2 receives majority shareholder approval for all 3 resolutions proposed.



CB2 will release Q3 2020 financial results and MD&A after market close on Monday November 30 th , 2020 and subsequently host its earnings call on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 9 am EDT.

, 2020 and subsequently host its earnings call on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 9 am EDT. CB2 will begin trading under its new name, Skylight Health Group Inc., and new ticker symbol “SHG” on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Monday November 30, 2020.



TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received majority vote for all 3 resolutions proposed in its special meeting of the shareholders held November 23, 2020. The table below shows the percentage in favor for each of the 3 resolutions.

Resolution Votes in Favour Votes Against Resolution to approve the delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange and the relisting on the TSX Venture Exchange 99.99% 0.01% Resolution to approve the changing of the name of the corporation to Skylight Health Group Inc. 99.99% 0.01% Resolution to approve a new stock option plan 99.99% 0.01%

The Company is currently in application process with the TSX Venture Exchange. Further, the Company expects to launch with a new brand reveal on Monday November 30th, 2020 in coordination with the change of its name to Skylight Health Group and its trading symbol to “SHG” on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company will be hosting its Q3 2020 earnings call on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

CB2 will issue a press release and file its interim financial statements and interim Quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the “Q3 2020 Filings”) after the close of markets on November 30th, 2020.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. (EDT) US/Canada Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610 Toronto Local Dial In: 1-416-915-3239 International Dial In: 1-604-638-5340 Call Name: CB2 Insights Earnings Call

A replay of the earnings call will be available on the company’s website 24 hours after the call takes place.

Submitting Questions:

Those interested in submitting questions for the earnings call can do so by emailing investors@cb2inisghts.com prior to the start of the call. CB2 Insights will attempt to answer all questions submitted, however some questions may not be answered during the call due to time constraints.

The Company looks forward to providing additional discussion on its Q3 2020 Filings, as well as providing an update on the business and preliminary expectations for Q4 2020. Further, the Company will update shareholders on its future outlook and plans for growth in the coming quarters.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights Inc. (CSE:CBII OTCQB:CBIIF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. healthcare services. With a patient roster of over 120,000 patients, the Company’s operations spread across 14 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan L. Robinson CFA

Oak Hill Financial

jrobinson@oakhillfinancial.ca

416-669-1001

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CB2’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s unaudited financial results and projected growth.

Although CB2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the potential impact of COVID-19; dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; limitations on insurance coverage; the ability to locate and complete acquisitions with appropriate targets; reliance on management; the ability to attract and retain qualified staff; requirements for additional financing; competition; and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CB2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CB2 does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.