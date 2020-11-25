CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:AMI) announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Corporation’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Athabasca Minerals Inc. website at www.athabascaminerals.com . The Corporation also announces the Q3 2020 Results Investor Update to be held on December 1, 2020.



In the third quarter of 2020, Athabasca reported consolidated revenue of $0.4 million ($0.1 million in Q3 2019) with a total loss and comprehensive loss of $1.1 million, compared to income of $0.8 million in Q3 2019.

Robert Beekhuizen stated: “Despite the challenges of COVID-19, AMI and our group of companies continues to focus on our objectives and making the right long-term decisions to advance our projects and strategic initiatives. The non-brokered private placement of $1.48 million in late October highlights the commitment to our Duvernay Sand Project, as well as the announcement of our joint venture partner to develop the sand facility.”

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Athabasca Minerals reports the following key highlights in Q3-2020:

In September 2020, the Corporation announced the advancement of a strategic Joint Venture (“JV”) initiative with an international industrial partner to pursue the Duvernay Sand Project. The aim of the JV initiative is to co-develop and operate one of the greenest sand facilities in North America. The JV initiative offers a number of unique synergies including industrial land for construction of the facility, as well as access to industrial utilities and transportation infrastructure;

AMI Aggregates was impacted by lower activity due to COVID-19 as well as the economic downturn. Resumption of normalized production out of Coffey Lake or AMI’s other corporate pits is not anticipated until early 2021 without improvement to commodity prices and lifting of COVID-19 restrictions;

In the third quarter of 2020, AMI RockChain had increased sales volumes relative to Q2-2020; however, volumes continue to be impacted by the economic downturn from COVID-19;

Subsequent to the third quarter of 2020, on October 26, 2020, the Corporation announced the closing of a $1.48 million non-brokered private placement, with the issuance of 9,866,688 common shares at a premium price of $0.15. Proceeds from the private placement will be used to advance Front-End Engineering & Development ("FEED") activities for the Duvernay Sand Project ("Duvernay Project") and for general corporate purposes. The private placement was supported by JMAC Resources Ltd. as an anchor investor. With the private placement, insider ownership of the Corporation’s Common Shares increased from 8.1% to 22.5%;

On October 26, 2020, the Corporation also announced the addition of Jon McCreary, CEO of JMAC Resources Inc., to the Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2020; and

AMI continues to pursue strategic partnering and joint-venture relationships that will advance its industrial minerals growth strategies, diversify its revenue generation, and increase options for access to lower-cost capital funding.

Fiscal Management & Reporting

The Corporation has undertaken several financial initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: A $40,000 loan for AMI Silica and a $40,000 loan for AMI RockChain were secured through the Canadian Emergency Business Account (“CEBA”) program to support these businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. TerraShift also had a $40,000 CEBA loan at the time of acquisition. These loans are interest free, require no principal payments until December 2022, and $10,000 is forgivable if repaid by December 2022. In October 2020, the Government of Canada announced its intention to increase CEBA loans from $40,000 to $60,000, of which $20,000 will be forgivable if repaid by December 2022; AMI applied for the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) program to assist its businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEWS program is currently in place until June 2021, and AMI has received and accrued subsidies totaling $267,574 as at September 30, 2020 from the CEWS program; In November 2020, AMI intends to apply for the Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”) program to further assist its businesses by receiving subsidies for rent and other commercial properties expenses incurred from September 27, 2020 until June 2021; Principal repayment of the $1,500,000 bank loan purposed for Coffey Lake Public Pit and the True North Staging Hub construction was deferred an additional three months to six months of interest-only payment terms, which ended in July 2020;

In an effort to preserve the Corporation’s cash position and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, AMI implemented a 90/10 compensation program whereby 90% of base salary is paid in cash and 10% of base salary is paid in treasury-issued shares. For this compensation program, the Corporation has put into place an Employee Share Purchase Plan (“ESP Plan”) and participation in the ESP Plan is voluntary. The compensation program was put into effect June 1, 2020 for employees and management. For director’s fees, the compensation program was retroactive to April 1, 2020. The ESP Plan was approved by the shareholders on September 22, 2020 and by the TSX Venture Exchange on October 16, 2020.

AMI’s cash position as at September 30, 2020 was $1.2 million free cash and $1.1 million restricted cash. The free cash balance increased subsequent to quarter end as a result of the $1.48 million non-brokered private placement which closed on October 26, 2020. AMI’s cash position as at October 31, 2020 was $2.4 million free cash and $1.1 million restricted cash.



COVID-19 UPDATE

Athabasca and its subsidiaries will continue to be operational through the new enhanced public health directives issued by the Province of Alberta, as per the recommendation of health officials, most employees will be working from home. AMI continues to develop both safety and technology features to better allow our customers and suppliers a safe and efficient method to continue meeting their aggregate needs. However, all operations could be affected by any new COVID-19 related issues or new lockdown directives, as it will be more challenging for our customers to move forward with projects during a lockdown.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ thousands of CDN, Three Months Ended Sept 30 Nine Months Ended Sept 30 unless otherwise noted) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Aggregate sales revenue $326 $78 $874 $1,059 Management services revenue 100 0 557 434 Revenue 426 78 1,431 1,493 Operating costs (601) (430) (1,392) (2,107) Gross (loss) profit (322) (445) (312) (853) Total (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income (1,106) 749 (2,596) (1,619) Cash position 1,176 3,986 1,176 3,986 Net cash (used in) operating activities (512) (760) (1,471) (1,868) Loss (income) per share ($ per share) Basic (.023) .017 (.055) (.038) Fully diluted (.023) .016 (.055) (.038)

The quarterly increase in revenue was a result of growth in aggregate sales revenue from AMI RockChain. In the third quarter of 2020, management services revenue was also generated by TerraShift, while the comparable quarter had nil revenue with the closure of Susan Lake operations.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, aggregates sales revenue was lower due to a decline in AMI’s corporate pit revenue, offset by increased networked 3 rd party sales revenue from AMI RockChain. Management services revenue in the nine months ended September 20, 2020 increased versus the comparable period in 2019 due to sales from Coffey Lake in 2020 and the addition of TerraShift’s revenue stream.

party sales revenue from AMI RockChain. Management services revenue in the nine months ended September 20, 2020 increased versus the comparable period in 2019 due to sales from Coffey Lake in 2020 and the addition of TerraShift’s revenue stream. Gross profit (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was a loss of $0.3 million and loss of $0.3 million, respectively, compared to a loss of $0.4 million and $0.9 million for the same periods in 2019. Included in the loss of $0.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was an inventory write-down of $0.3 million. The Corporation took the necessary actions to adjust costs structures where possible, and as a result, gross losses were significantly reduced in the three and nine month 2020 periods. It is anticipated that these adjustments to costs will benefit the Corporation on an ongoing basis.

The total loss (income) and comprehensive loss (income) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was a loss of $1.1 million and $2.6 million, respectively, compared to income of $0.8 million and a loss of $1.6 million for the corresponding periods in 2019.

Net working capital of $1.0 million as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019: $2.8 million). On October 26, 2020, the Corporation completed a $1.48 million non-brokered private placement enhancing AMI’s net working capital. In management’s opinion the enhanced net working capital from the private placement positions AMI to fund ongoing operations. The Corporation used less cash in operations in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the equivalent periods in 2019. The write-down of inventory also decreased working capital as at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.



GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS AND DEFERRED SHARE UNITS

AMI announces that its Board of Directors have approved the grant of 664,800 stock options ("Options") and 36,000 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to officers, directors, and select management of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's Options and DSU plans as well as the Corporation's Stock Option Replenishment Program. The Options have an exercise price of $0.14 per share and have a term of five years.



ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates, industrial minerals and resource sectors, including exploration and development; aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, integrated supply/delivery solutions of industrial minerals, and new venture development. The Corporation is strategically focused on growing its three core business units: the AMI Aggregates division, the AMI RockChain division, and the AMI Silica division. Management is continually pursuing opportunities for sustained growth and diversification in supplying aggregate products and industrial minerals.

Athabasca’s business is comprised of the following three reportable segments:

AMI Aggregates division produces and sells aggregate out of its corporate pits and manages the Coffey Lake Public Pit on behalf of the Province of Alberta for which aggregate management services revenue are earned.

division produces and sells aggregate out of its corporate pits and manages the Coffey Lake Public Pit on behalf of the Province of Alberta for which aggregate management services revenue are earned. AMI Silica division is positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic silica sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. This reporting segment encompasses all silica assets including Firebag, the Duvernay Project and the Montney In-Basin Project.

division is positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic silica sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. This reporting segment encompasses all silica assets including Firebag, the Duvernay Project and the Montney In-Basin Project. AMI RockChain division is a midstream technology-based business using its proprietary RockChain™ digital platform, associated algorithm and quality assurance & control services to provide cost-effective integrated supply / delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, and the construction sector. TerraShift Engineering Ltd. is a newly acquired entity of RockChain. It offers technology-based applications that support resource exploration and development, environmental and regulatory planning, resource management, compliance reporting, and reclamation for a growing customer base across Western Canada and Ontario.

division is a midstream technology-based business using its proprietary RockChain™ digital platform, associated algorithm and quality assurance & control services to provide cost-effective integrated supply / delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, and the construction sector.

