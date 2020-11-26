LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Sonoma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SNOA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on news concerning the violation of securities laws.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether Sonoma issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. An 8-K was filed by Sonoma with the SEC on November 17, 2020. The filing announced that the Sonoma’s “unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 should no longer be relied upon.” Sonoma added that the financial statements “contained material errors” and that “the Company will need to restate them.” Berry’s shares fell by more than 14% on the next trading day, based on these facts.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising