NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:



Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share. If you are an HD Supply shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are an Akers shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of First Reserve for $7.00 per share. If you are a Goldfield shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

