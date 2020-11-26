Summary of all the top Microsoft Surface deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring offers on Surface Go, Laptop, Pro and Book
Black Friday 2020 researchers have rounded up the top Microsoft Surface deals for Black Friday 2020, including discounts on top-rated Surface devices like the Surface Pro 7, Go 2, Book 3 and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices and accessories at Walmart - save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to 34% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 44% on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon - check deals available on top-rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to $230 on Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets, cables, and accessories at OfficeDepot.com - includes deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and Surface Go
- Save up to $546 on Microsoft Surface laptops at Walmart - check out the full range of Surface laptops including the Laptop 3, Surface Book 2, 3 & more
- Save up to 34% on Surface laptop & bundle deals at Microsoft.com - deals available on the Surface Laptop 3, & Go
- Save up to 55% on Microsoft Surface Laptop & Laptop Pro at Amazon - check live prices on Surface Laptop 1st Gen, 2, 3, Pro 6, Pro 7, & more
- Save up to 37% on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets at Walmart - check out the latest savings on Surface Pro X, 7, 6 & 4
- Save up to 34% on Surface Pro & bundle deals at Microsoft.com - individual deals & bundle deals available on the Pro X & 7
- Save up to 40% on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 devices at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7, 6, 5, 4 and Pro X
- Save up to $230 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and earlier models at OfficeDepot.com - includes deals on the Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5, and Surface Pro 4, plus discounts on Surface Pro accessories
- Save up to 50% off on Microsoft Surface Duo phones at ATT.com - check live prices on Microsoft Surface Duo phones available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities
- Save up to $190 on Microsoft Surface Go tablets at Walmart - individual deals available and options to add type cover, and Microsoft 365 subscription
- Save up to $67 on the Microsoft Surface Go at Microsoft.com - check live prices on Microsoft Surface Go Essentials bundle deals
- Save up to $173 on the Microsoft Surface Go at Amazon - available in 8GB to 128GB storage options
- Save up to 27% on Microsoft Surface Book 3 and 2 at Walmart - choose from 8GB/16 GB RAM, Intel Core i5/ i7 processor with available individual and bundle deals
- Save up to $291 on the Surface Book 2 at Microsoft.com - check available Surface Book laptops and Essential bundle deals
- Save up to 44% on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon - check the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Book 3 and 2 laptops
- Save up to 37% on a wide range of Microsoft Surface tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart - check the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Go, Surface Book, and more
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale for thousands more live offers. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Surface laptops from Microsoft have garnered global recognition for their performance and design. The flagship Microsoft Surface Pro 7 particularly has a longer battery life and a more powerful processor than the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is even better with two USB-C ports and 13 hours of charge. The cheaper Microsoft Surface Go is still detachable though the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 also comes at a lower price but without tablet mode. For the most graphics power, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is the best choice.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)