Since 2007, ongoing production and delivery of our highly reliable locomotives in South Africa marks Bombardier’s commitment to the country’s impressive rail modernization plan.

Since 2007, ongoing production and delivery of our highly reliable locomotives in South Africa marks Bombardier’s commitment to the country’s impressive rail modernization plan.

T he TRAXX Africa locomotives have each made around 1 , 6 00 round trips of 2,200 km and moved over ten million tons of freight since starting service in December 2017





Ongoing production and delivery of highly reliable locomotives in South Africa marks Bombardier’s commitment to the country’s impressive rail modernization plan

BERLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/817ad76a-53a4-42b0-b266-0a0afa164ff1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/492130a4-71d4-4487-a125-459c8fb42a98

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Transnet locomotive fleet in South Africa has successfully completed ten million kilometres in service since operations began in December 2017. Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) awarded Bombardier the contract to supply 240 electric locomotives in March 2014. Since then, Bombardier has been delivering the BOMBARDIER TRAXX Africa locomotives to Transnet as part of South Africa’s rail modernization plan. In addition, the localized manufacturing is contributing towards skills development in the country and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) programs.

“This achievement is thanks to the close partnerships between Bombardier, Transnet Freight Rail, Transnet Engineering and more than 200 local suppliers who are supporting us in the delivery of these modern electric locomotives,” said Makgola Makololo, Managing Director South Africa at Bombardier Transportation. She added, “We are proud to see our locomotives forming the backbone of the regional freight movement in South Africa and Bombardier is fully committed to this country through our local manufacturing capability, strong local supply chain and job creation that comes with each TRAXX Africa locomotive manufactured here.”

The locomotives are being used to transport freight on South Africa’s long routes between its mines and ports. Bombardier has maximized local manufacturing and has assembled the new freight locomotives from the very first unit in South Africa. With more than 60 per cent of the total contract value on local content achieved and around 300 direct and 1,800 indirect local jobs created, we are a well-established local manufacturer and employer that is fully integrated into South Africa’s fabric.

Surpassing Contractual Requirements

With over ten million tons of freight movement making 1,600 trips of 2,200 km from Hotazel to Port Elizabeth operating with multiple locomotives during each trip, Bombardier is significantly maintaining high fleet availability and reliability for Transnet’s operations. The TRAXX Africa locomotives have been operating at an availability rate of 98 per cent compared to 95 per cent contractual requirement and one failure per million km compared to the target of 15 based on the contract requirements. Bombardier is a B-BBEE level 2 certified company, also exceeding the requirement to maintain B-BBEE level 4 under the contract contributing significantly towards local development programmes for the South African government.

About Bombardier Transportation in South Africa

With around 300 employees, Bombardier Transportation in South Africa operates a locomotive assembly site in Durban and a propulsion system manufacturing facility in Johannesburg. Bombardier has maintenance depots across South Africa supporting various rail operators and it is a long-standing partner of Gautrain as the supplier of its commuter trains and signalling systems, and it has the contract to maintain the Gautrain fleet until 2026. Bombardier has been a significant contributor to job creation and economic growth in South Africa since 1985.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to Editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at http://www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier and TRAXX are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Media relations, South Africa

Harsh Mehta

+91 98208 02228

harsh.mehta@rail.bombardier.com

Global media relations

press@rail.bombardier.com

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.