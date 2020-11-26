Save on Samsonite deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, featuring Samsonite Omni & Valise suitcase sales
Here’s a comparison of the latest Samsonite deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring savings on carry-on, bags, accessories & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Samsonite Deals:
- Save up to 80% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save up to 51% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of Samsonite luggage, duffle bags, backpacks, and briefcases at Walmart - includes different sizes and colors
- Up to 50% off + 30% off on Samsonite suitcases at Samsonite.com - deals available on carry ons, checked luggage, hardside luggage, spinner luggage & more
- Up to 60% off Samsonite backpacks & bags at Samsonite.com - check Samsonite’s Black Friday preview deals on backpacks, duffel bags, laptop backpacks & more
- Up to 60% off on Samsonite luggage accessories at Samsonite.com - check Samsonite’s Black Friday preview deals on leather travel bags, passport wallets, toiletry kits & more
- Save up to 50% off on Samsonite Omni at Samsonite.com - includes different sizes, and colors
- Save on Samsonite Valise at Amazon - includes underseater, carry-on spinner, large spinner, extra large spinner, luggage set, & more
- Save up to 50% off on Samsonite Omni at Amazon - includes Hardside Spinner Set, Hardside Expandable and Non-expandable Luggage, and Softside Expandable and Non-expandable Luggage
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $125 on Away suitcases, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
- Save up to 50% off + 30% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save $125 off The Journey Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Everywhere Bag, The Bigger Carry-on & a set of 4 packing cubes
- Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
- Save $125 off The Weekend Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Backpack & The Weekender
- Save up to 76% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to 52% on luggage at Target.com- includes luggage from Samsonite, SWISSGEAR, Aerolite, Massermeister & more
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of luggage and luggage sets at Belk.com - choose from carry-ons, spinners, and checked hardside and softside luggage
- Save on backpacks, carryalls, luggage & more at douchebags.com - see the latest prices on top-rated bags and luggage available in a wide range of sizes
- Save up to 51% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
