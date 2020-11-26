Save on Samsonite deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, featuring Samsonite Omni & Valise suitcase sales



Here’s a comparison of the latest Samsonite deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring savings on carry-on, bags, accessories & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Samsonite Deals:

Best Luggage Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)