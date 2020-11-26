Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Power System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global telecom power system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the telecom power system market looks promising with opportunities in the on grid, off grid, and bad grid markets. The major drivers for this market are the expansion of telecom infrastructure in rural areas and the increasing awareness to reduce the carbon footprint in the telecom industry.
Some of the Telecom power system companies profiled in this report include Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Japan Display, AU Optronics, BOE Technology Group., Corning Incorporated, Sharp Corp. (Foxconn), Innolux, Visionox, Pioneer and others
Some of the features of Telecom Power System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Telecom Power System Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Telecom Power System Market by Grid Type
3.3.1: On Grid
3.3.2: Off Grid
3.3.3: Bad Grid
3.4: Global Telecom Power System Market by Component
3.4.1: Rectifier
3.4.2: Inverters
3.4.3: Controllers
3.4.4: Convertors
3.4.5: Heat Management Systems
3.4.6: Generators
3.4.7: Others
3.5: Global Telecom Power System Market by Power Source
3.4.1: Diesel-Battery
3.4.2: Diesel-Solar
3.4.3: Diesel-Wind
3.4.4: Multiple Sources (Diesel/Solar/Wind/Battery/Biomass)
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Telecom Power System Market by Region
4.2: North American Telecom Power System Market
4.2.1: Market by Component: Rectifiers, Inverters, Controllers, Converters, Heat Management Systems, Generators, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Power Source: Diesel-Battery, Diesel-Solar, Diesel-Wind, and Multiple Sources
4.2.3: United States Telecom Power System Market Market
4.2.4: Canadian Telecom Power System Market
4.2.5: Mexican Telecom Power System Market
4.3: European Telecom Power System Market
4.4: APAC Telecom Power System Market
4.5: ROW Telecom Power System Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Telecom Power System Market by Grid Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Telecom Power System Market by Component
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Telecom Power System Market by Power Source
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Telecom Power System Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Telecom Power System Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Telecom Power System Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Samsung Electronics
7.2: LG Display
7.3: Japan Display
7.4: AU Optronics
7.5: BOE Technology Group
7.6: Corning Incorporated
7.7: Sharp Corp. (Foxconn)
7.8: Innolux
7.9: Visionox
7.10: Pioneer
