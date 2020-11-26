Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Bonding Agent Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The concrete bonding agents market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the concrete bonding agents market looks promising with opportunities in the repairing, flooring, decorative, and marine applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing repairing and maintenance of old buildings and growth in infrastructure facilities in emerging economies.
A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the concrete bonding agents market report then read this report.
Some of the concrete bonding agents companies profiled in this report include Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A., BASF SE, Lafargeholcim, The DOW Chemical Company, DOW Corning Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company, and The Quikrete Companies, Inc., and others.
Some of the features of Concrete Bonding Agents Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Agent Type:
3.3.1: Cementitious Latex Based
3.3.2: Epoxy Based
3.4: Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Application:
3.4.1: Repairing
3.4.2: Flooring
3.4.3: Decorative
3.4.4: Marine
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Region
4.2: North American Concrete Bonding Agents Market
4.2.1: Market by Agent Type: Cementitious Latex Based and Epoxy Based
4.2.2: Market by Application: Repairing, Flooring, Decorative, and Marine
4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Concrete Bonding Agents Market
4.4: APAC Concrete Bonding Agents Market
4.5: ROW Concrete Bonding Agents Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Agent Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Sika AG
7.2: Fosroc International Ltd.
7.3: Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.
7.4: Mapei S.P.A.
7.5: BASF SE
7.6: Lafargeholcim
7.7: The DOW Chemical Company
7.8: DOW Corning Corporation
7.9: GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.
7.10: The Euclid Chemical Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2dfnw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: