The global polyphenylene market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.
The global polyphenylene market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the polyphenylene market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and coating industries. The major growth drivers for this market are growing use of polyphenylene resin in various end use industries, the increasing consumption in the filter bag application, and replacement of conventional materials.
Some of the polyphenylene companies profiled in this report include Toray Industries, Solvay, Tosoh Corporation, DIC Corporation, Kureha Corporation, LG Chem, Celanese Corporation, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), China Lumena New Material, and Ensigner, and others.
Some of the features of Global Polyphenylene Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Polyphenylene Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Polyphenylene Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Polyphenylene Sulfide
3.3.2: Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide
3.4: Global Polyphenylene Market by End Use Industry:
3.4.1: Automotive
3.4.2: Electrical and Electronics
3.4.3: Industrial
3.4.4: Coating
3.5: Global Polyphenylene Market by Application:
3.5.1: Engineering Plastics
3.5.2: Filter Bag
3.5.3: Composites
3.5.4: High Performance Lubricants
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Polyphenylene Market by Region
4.2: North American Polyphenylene Market
4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Polyphenylene Sulfide and Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide
4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, and Coating
4.2.3: Market by Application: Engineering Plastics, Filter Bag, Composites, and High Performance Lubricants
4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Polyphenylene Market
4.4: APAC Polyphenylene Market
4.5: ROW Polyphenylene Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyphenylene Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyphenylene Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyphenylene Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyphenylene Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polyphenylene Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Polyphenylene Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Toray Industries
7.2: Solvay
7.3: Tosoh Corporation
7.4: DIC Corporation
7.5: Kureha Corporation
7.6: LG Chem
7.7: Celanese Corporation
7.8: Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
7.9: China Lumena New Material
7.10: Ensigner
