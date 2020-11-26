Save on KitchenAid deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, together with the latest KitchenAid hand & stand mixer and attachments savings
Black Friday experts are comparing all the best KitchenAid kitchen appliance deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring deals on KitchenAid Pro Line stand & hand mixers and Artisan stand mixers (6 qt, 5 qt). Explore the full range of deals using the links below.
Best KitchenAid Deals:
- Save up to 50% on KitchenAid mixers, food processors & appliances at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling KitchenAid stand mixers and kitchen appliances
- Save up to 51% on KitchenAid stand mixers & appliances at Amazon - check available deals on top-selling food choppers, kettles, blenders, hand mixers, Artisan 5-Qt stand mixers & more
- Save up to $370 on a wide range of KitchenAid appliances at KitchenAid.com
- Save up to 25% on the latest KitchenAid mixers, tools & equipment at Target - check the link to see live prices on KitchenAid’s extensive array of professional kitchen tools, stand mixers, hand blenders, hand mixers, and food processors
- Save up to 27% on KitchenAid Stand, Artisan, Classic & Professional mixers at Walmart - check live prices on the best-selling Artisan Series 5 Qt & Professional 600 6 Qt Series stand mixers & attachments from KitchenAid
- Save $150 off the value bundle Artisan series 5 quart tilt-head stand mixer at KitchenAid.com - bundle comes with fresh prep slicer/shredder attachment
- Save up to 36% on KitchenAid Professional, Artisan & Classic mixers at Amazon
- Save on the top-rated KitchenAid Artisan mixers at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on KitchenAid Artisan Design Series mixers 3.5 and 5 qt. models
- Save up to 27% on various models of KitchenAid Artisan mixer series at Amazon - check the latest prices including deals on KitchenAid Artisan mixers with pouring shield attachment
- Save up to 49% on a wide range of KitchenAid hand mixer models at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on KitchenAid hand mixers including the Ultra Power and Pro Line series plus cordless models
- Save up to $166 on KitchenAid Professional mixers at Walmart - check the latest prices on KitchenAid Professional mixers including bundle deals
Interested in more deals? Click here to check out the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)