Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Harvesting system Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the energy harvesting system market looks promising with opportunities in the building & home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and security industries.
The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance, extensive implementation of IoT devices in automation and energy harvesting technology, increasing trend for green energy, and favorable initiatives by the governments.
Some of the energy harvesting system companies profiled in this report include ABB, Advanced Linear Devices, Arveni, Bionic Power, ST microelectronics, Cymbet Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Enocean, Fujitsu, Microchip Technology and others.
Some of the features of Energy Harvesting System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Energy Harvesting System Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology Type
3.3.1 Light Energy Harvesting
3.3.2 Vibration Energy Harvesting
3.3.3 Thermal Energy Harvesting
3.3.4 RF Energy Harvesting
3.4 Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Component
3.4.1 Transducers
3.4.2 PMICs
3.4.3 Secondary Batteries
3.5 Global Energy Harvesting System Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1 Building & Home Automation
3.5.2 Consumer Electronics
3.5.3 Industrial
3.5.4 Transportation
3.5.5 Security
4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Region
4.2 North American Energy Harvesting System Market
4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, and Security
4.2.2 Market by Technology: Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Thermal Energy Harvesting, and RF Energy Harvesting
4.2.3 United States Energy Harvesting System Market
4.2.4 Canadian Energy Harvesting System Market
4.2.5 Mexican Energy Harvesting System Market
4.3 European Energy Harvesting System Market
4.4 APAC Energy Harvesting System Market
4.5 ROW Energy Harvesting System Market
5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Component
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Energy Harvesting System Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Energy Harvesting System Market
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Energy Harvesting System Market
6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4 Certification and Licensing
7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 ABB
7.2 Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.
7.3 Arveni
7.4 Bionic Power
7.5 ST microelectronics
7.6 Cymbet Corporation
7.7 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
7.8 Enocean
7.9 Fujitsu
7.10 Microchip Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83vq1j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: