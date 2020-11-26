Couch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including all the top leather sofa, sectional couch, sleeper sofa & futon offers
Here’s our guide to all the latest couch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including deals on loveseats, single sofas, sectional sofas, leather couch and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Sofa Deals:
- Save up to $211 on a wide range of sofa models from Serta, Mainstays, and more at Walmart - check the latest deals on futon couches including sets in leather and fabric and with memory foam
- Save up to $240 on sofas at Amazon - check the latest prices on a variety of styles, including convertible sofa beds, loveseats, and sectional couches
- Save up to $146 on stylish sofas from Christopher Knight Home and more top brands at Target.com - check out the latest deals on loveseats, recliners, and sofa sets in various sizes and materials
- Save up to $600 on top-rated sectional sofas at Walmart - click the link for great deals on modern couches and sofas for your living area
- Save up to $200 on U-shaped, L-shaped, and more sectional sofas at Amazon - check out the latest prices on sectional sofa including 3-seater, 4-seater couches
- Save up to $720 on various sectional sofas at Target.com - check live prices on sofa sets that comes in linen, leather, polyfiver and faux feather
- Save up to 25% on recliner sofas, sectional sofas, loveseats and more at Belk.com - choose from premium sofas made of velvet, linen, leather, and more high-quality materials
- Save up to $161 on sofa models from Hancock, Furniture of America, and more at Walmart - includes deals on recliners, sleeper sofas, and complete sofa sets
- Save up to 48% on relaxing sleeper sofas at Walmart - check the latest deals on sleeper sofa that comes in leather, fabric, velvet & faux leather materials
- Save up to $391 on sleeper sofas at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on sofa beds, foldable sleepers, and other designs
- Save up to $350 on leather sofas from Mainstays, Best Choice, and more at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on single recliners and 2 to 3-seater couches in leather upholstery
- Save up to $110 on top sofa brands like Mainstays and Better Home & Garden at Walmart - check the latest deals on futon couches including sets in leather and fabric and with memory foam
Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)