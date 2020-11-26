Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for tetrahydrofuran is expected to register a CAGR of 6% globally during the forecast period.
Growing demand for spandex from the textile industry and increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride manufacturing are driving the market. On the flip side, the availability of close substitutes and hazardous nature (highly flammable and health hazard) of THF are hindering the growth of the market.
The tetrahydrofuran market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG). The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG)
Tetrahydrofuran (THF) is widely used for polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) manufacturing, which is used as a base chemical in the manufacturing of polyurethanes, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for tetrahydrofuran during the forecast period, due to an increase in demand from countries, like China, India, and Japan.
Competitive Landscape
The global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Ashland, BASF SE, DCC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Banner Chemicals Limited.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Spandex from the Textile Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for PVC Manufacturing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Close Substitutes
4.2.2 Hazardous Nature (Highly Flammable and Health Hazard) of THF
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG)
5.1.2 Solvent
5.1.3 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Polymer
5.2.2 Textile
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Paints and Coatings
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Ashland
6.4.2 Banner Chemicals Limited
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Bhagwati Chemicals
6.4.5 DCC
6.4.6 ES CHEM Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.10 Nasit Pharmachem
6.4.11 Ree Atharva Lifescience Pvt. Ltd
6.4.12 Ridhdhi Sidhdhi Chemicals
6.4.13 Sipchem
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Innovations in Development of Bio-based Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
7.2 Other Opportunities
