Pune, India, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contraceptive pills market size is projected to reach USD 20.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High degree of unfulfilled contraceptive needs in rural areas in emerging economies is expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of this market. Data gathered under the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) conducted between 2005 and 2014 in 52 developing countries revealed that around 8% to 38% of married rural women, aged between 15 and 49 years, faced unmet contraceptive needs. North America is slated to dominate the contraceptive pills market share, since the region generated USD 4.09 billion in revenue in 2018. The primary reason for this is the rising uptake of short-acting reversible contraceptives in the U.S. and patient-friendly reimbursement policies for oral birth-control pills.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

April 2018: Mylan N.V. launched Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, a generic version of Bayer's Yaz in the U.S. The tablet is indicated by women to prevent pregnancy and for the treatment of acne vulgaris in women.

December 2017: Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received USFDA approval for Tydemy tablets, a generic version of Bayer AG’s Safyral tablets indicated to raise folate level in women whoc choose oral contraceptives to prevent pregnancy.

August 2017: Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of its contraceptive brand Mibelas 24 FE from the U.S. market, as they were out-of-sequence. Also, in May 2019, Allergan initiated recall of its leading oral contraceptive brand Taytulla capsules because of some packing errors.





Expeditious Need to Curb Population Growth to Feed Market Development

According to the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, by 2030, world population will reach 8.6 billion and by 2050, it will be 9.8 billion. The prevalent anxiety is that such explosion of numbers will create wide socio-economic imbalances, especially in poor countries.

Proactive measures are being taken by governments across the globe about family planning and use of the contraceptives to avoid unnecessary pregnancies. This desperate need to control population growth is expected to be one of the leading contraceptive pills market trends in the immediate future. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of teenage pregnancies, particularly in the U.S. has also emerged as a central factor driving the growth of this market.





Increasing Popularity of Advanced Contraceptives to Propel the Market in North America

Europe will emerge as the second leading region in this market, led by France which has the highest birth rate in the region. Better reimbursement policies will also bode well for the market in Europe. Asia-Pacific will record the fastest growth owing to rising number of awareness drives conducted by the government and NGOs.





Top Players Identified in the Contraceptive Pills Market Report by Fortune Business Insights™

• Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

• Piramal Enterprises

• Allergan, plc

• Mylan N.V.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

• HLL Lifecare Limited

• Merck & Co., Inc.





Global Contraceptive Pills Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Combines Contraceptives Pills

• Progestin-only Pills

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Clinics

• Online Channel

• Public Channel & NGOs

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





