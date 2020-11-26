Save on a selection of DJI Mavic drone deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, together with all the latest DJI Mavic 2, Mini, Pro & Pro Platinum and Air 2 sales
Black Friday & Cyber Monday DJI Mavic Air 2, Pro, Mini and 2 deals for 2020 have landed. Review the latest savings on best-selling drones from DJI. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best DJI Mavic Deals:
Best DJI Deals:
Interested in more deals? Click here to check out the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Saver Trends
Black Friday 2020 ST.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: