The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)'s a uniquely difficult position in 2020 stems from the joint impact of a crash in the oil prices and health crisis mitigation lockdowns that has brought its economy to a halt.



How deep and far-reaching can the consequences of such a combination of restraints be for the Kingdom? What opportunities will Saudization, Vision 2030, and COVID-19 create? How can businesses leverage the growth opportunities created in the aftermath of such trends? In this research, the publisher has analyzed the scale of impact of these transformational factors on Saudi Arabia's growth and other vital macroeconomic elements.

The study provides insights in to Saudi Arabia's growth environment and identifies crucial drivers and restraints during these uncertain times. This research is a forward-looking macroeconomic assessment of elements such as trade, diversification, inflation, and GDP that covers the time period from 2019 to 2025.

The report also puts in perspective the long-term impact of COVID on economic growth, monetary policy, and individual sectors of the economy. The expectation of new-normal and their effects on domestic and foreign businesses is also explored. Saudi Arabia, as a part of the OPEC+ is a major oil-exporting country. The recent disruptions in global demand should alter the country's trade and supply chain relations with China, the United States, and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies.

With the Saudi Vision 2030 already underway, how will diversification alter the future of the country? A key feature of this study is its comparative assessment of the oil and non-oil sectors and their future growth trajectories. Furthermore, within the non-oil sector, three industries-retail, logistics, and manufacturing-have been identified as critical for growth in the upcoming years with a detailed assessment of their impact timelines.

Based on the trend analysis and the recovery outlook, the publisher has detailed the economic growth opportunities for businesses in this crisis. This report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for companies that should be leveraged to drive growth. Similarly, this research identifies and expands on the top strategic imperatives for businesses that will be key to ensuring growth during these uncertain times.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the outlook for Saudi GDP growth?

What trajectory will recovery take?

What is the outlook on the oil sector?

What are the outcomes of Vision 2030?

Will non-oil sector growth outpace that of the oil sector?

How will economic diversification aid in overall growth?

What fiscal support has been provided to businesses?

What are some of the growth opportunities that businesses can leverage?

What are the strategic imperatives to ensure growth amidst COVID-19?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Saudi Arabian Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Glossary

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Saudi Arabia Macroeconomic Overview

Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Saudi Arabia Economic Predictions

Economic Growth Drivers for Saudi Arabia

Economic Growth Restraints for Saudi Arabia

4. General Macroeconomic Outlook

GDP Growth Outlook

Global Trade and Supply Chain Relations

Positioning on Global Performance Indices

Population Structure Analysis

COVID-19 Economic Impact

GDP Growth Impact and Recovery

Inflation and Interest Rates

5. COVID-19 Stimulus Measures and Expectations

Sectoral Outlook

New-Normal Business Model Expectations

6. Oil and Non-Oil Sector Outlook

Crude Oil Price Outlook

Crude Oil - Impact Analysis

Non-Oil Sector Outlook

Sectoral Outlook

7. Industry Outlook

Retail Industry - Macroeconomic Impact

Retail Industry - Impact Analysis Matrix

Logistics and Transport Industry - Macroeconomic Impact

Logistics and Transport Industry - Impact Analysis Matrix

Manufacturing Industry - Macroeconomic Impact

Manufacturing Industry - Impact Analysis Matrix

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage Opportunities Arising from the Anticipated Rise in Domestic Production

Growth Opportunity 2 - Leverage the Expansionary Monetary Policy and Liquidity Push for COVID Recovery

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitize Business Processes to Ensure Long-term Sustainability, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4 - Leverage Infrastructural Advancement to Improve Overall Business Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 5 - Opportunities for Talent Acquisition and Development Companies

