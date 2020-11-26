Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Vision Sensing in Manufacturing: Applications and Supply Chains " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industry 4.0 trends have pushed many automated manufacturing systems and equipment to move forward.
Among them, the development of 3D vision sensing has attracted the most attention. Designed for increasingly sophisticated human-machine collaboration scenarios, 3D vision sensing simulates human eyes using optical technology to identify different objects in complicated environments.
The combination of AI and 3D vision sensors endows machines with the ability to think and make judgments like a human brain and then make decisions based on the situation. This report analyzes the development of 3D vision sensing in recent years; looks into manufacturers' application needs and their supply chains, and examines the future trends of 3D vision sensing.
List of Topics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Current Status of 3D Vision Technology
1.1 Definition of 3D Vision Sensing
1.2 Major 3D Vision Sensing by Technology
1.2.1 Stereo Vision
1.2.2 Structured Light
1.2.3 Time of Flight
1.3 Importance of 3D Vision Sensing to the Manufacturing Industry
2. Manufacturers' Application Needs for 3D Vision Sensors
2.1 Comparison of 2D and 3D Vision Sensing in Manufacturing Applications
2.2 Combines AI to Endow 3D Vision Sensing with Learning Abilities for More Benefits
3. Manufacturing Applications of Smart 3D Vision Sensing
3.1 Driverless Transport Systems
3.2 Random Bin Picking
3.3 Quality Control in Production Lines
4. 3D Vision Sensing Supply Chain
4.1 Deployment of Major International Players
4.2 Taiwanese Vendors' Development Focuses
5. Author's Perspective
Companies Mentioned
