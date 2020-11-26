Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Vision Sensing in Manufacturing: Applications and Supply Chains " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industry 4.0 trends have pushed many automated manufacturing systems and equipment to move forward.



Among them, the development of 3D vision sensing has attracted the most attention. Designed for increasingly sophisticated human-machine collaboration scenarios, 3D vision sensing simulates human eyes using optical technology to identify different objects in complicated environments.



The combination of AI and 3D vision sensors endows machines with the ability to think and make judgments like a human brain and then make decisions based on the situation. This report analyzes the development of 3D vision sensing in recent years; looks into manufacturers' application needs and their supply chains, and examines the future trends of 3D vision sensing.

List of Topics

Development of 3G vision technology, toughing on three major 3D vision sensing technologies: stereo vision, structured light, and time of flight

3D vision in manufacturing, touching on its importance, needs, and applications for 3D vision sensors in the areas of driverless transport systems, random bin picking, and quality control in production lines

3D vision sensing supply chain, comprising of suppliers of key components such as infrared receiver module, VCSEL components, image processing ICs, optical lens, and CMOS; suppliers of modules, software solutions, and application equipment such as automated vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, robotic arms, and inspection equipment, are included

Key Topics Covered:



1. Current Status of 3D Vision Technology

1.1 Definition of 3D Vision Sensing

1.2 Major 3D Vision Sensing by Technology

1.2.1 Stereo Vision

1.2.2 Structured Light

1.2.3 Time of Flight

1.3 Importance of 3D Vision Sensing to the Manufacturing Industry

2. Manufacturers' Application Needs for 3D Vision Sensors

2.1 Comparison of 2D and 3D Vision Sensing in Manufacturing Applications

2.2 Combines AI to Endow 3D Vision Sensing with Learning Abilities for More Benefits

3. Manufacturing Applications of Smart 3D Vision Sensing

3.1 Driverless Transport Systems

3.2 Random Bin Picking

3.3 Quality Control in Production Lines

4. 3D Vision Sensing Supply Chain

4.1 Deployment of Major International Players

4.2 Taiwanese Vendors' Development Focuses

5. Author's Perspective

Companies Mentioned



ABB

ADLink

Advantech

Aethon

AMS

Asia Optical

Aubo

AutoGuide

AWSC

Banner Engineering

Basler

Bastian

BenQ Guru

Camtek

Chiaro Technologies

Chipbond

Chroma

Cogex

Compal

Covariant

Daifuku

Datalogic

DataRobot

Delta

Dematic

Denso

Doosan

Elettric80

Elite Advanced Laser

EnShape

Epson

Etron Technology

Fanuc

Fetch

Foxconn

Genius Electronic Optical

Google

GPM

Green Fast

GVI Ventures

Himax Technologies

HLJ Technology

Honeywell Intelligrated

Huawei

Intel

ITRI

Kawasaki

Kenmec

Keyence

Kinko Optical

Kneron

KohYoung

KUKA

Largan

LIPS Corp.

LMI Technologies

Lucid

Lumentum

Mecademic

Micro-Epsilon

MiR

Mirle Automation

Mitsubishi

Movidius

Muratec

MVTec

Nachi

National Instrument

Newmax

NUB3D

OmnVision

Omron

Onto Innovation

Orbotech

OTC

Pixart

Qisda

Real Sense

Rockwell Automation

Rudolph Technologies

Saki

Schaefer

Schneider

Screen

Sharp

SICK

Siemens

Solomon

Sony

SSI

ST Engineering

Staubli

STMicroelectronics

Sunny Optical

Swisslog

System Logistics

Techman Robot

TECO

Teledyne

Teradyne

TIRC

Tong Hsing Electronics

Topcon

Toshiba

TrueLight

TSMC

Universal Robots

Vanderlande

Vicarious

ViDi

Viewworks

Visionatics

Win Semiconductor

Xintec

Yamaha

Yaskawa

Zeiss

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8ukad

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900