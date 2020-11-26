New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Signals Intelligence Market by Type, Application, Space, & Cyber) And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05754014/?utm_source=GNW



• By type, COMINT segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



COMINT is the subset of SIGINT that facilitates militaries with real-time decision-making and offers a strategic advantage on the battlefield.COMINT is the gathering of data that involves messages or voice information from the enemy’s communication system.



It helps in detecting, intercepting, direction-finding, and analyzing the transmissions of opponents. This provides the operator with the ability to detect and analyze unusual patterns, signals, and movements of enemy forces.

• By application, the cyber segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Cyber threat intelligence is the information that the defense sector uses to understand the potential threat.Attackers such as hacktivists, script-kiddies, cyber terrorists, cybercriminals, and targeted intrusion target business operations and IT systems, so it is very important to have a level of knowledge of such threats.



In order to provide effective protection from cyber-attacks, intelligence provides means to collect, analyze, and sort all of the cyber-attack data related to the attacker and attack procedures used.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The SIGINT market in APAC is witnessing exponential growth, mainly due to the growing security and border threats from the neighboring countries.Technological advancements and rapid economic development in China, India, Russia, and South Korea have helped in increasing the investments in the APAC SIGINT market.



The fast-growing economies of APAC are improving their defense capabilities. The technological advancements in SIGINT solutions and systems in APAC also offer opportunities for the market to grow.

The SIGINT in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased funding/investments made by countries in the region toward the development of SIGINT products

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 35%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Major vendors offering SIGINT solutions include BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Thales (France), Raytheon (US), Elbit Systems (israel), General Dynamics (US), Saab (Sweden), HENSOLDT (Germany), Indra (Spain), Mercury Systems (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Rolta India (India), Rolta India (Germany), Systematic (Denmark), L3Harris (US), Cobham (UK), and Leonardo (Italy).



