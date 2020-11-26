New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Tiles Market by Type, Application, End-Use Sector, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436765/?utm_source=GNW





In terms of value & volume, porcelain tile is projected to lead the ceramic tiles market in 2019.

The porcelain segment is projected to lead the ceramic tiles market, in terms of both value & volume, during the forecast period. Porcelain tiles are ceramic tiles having a water absorption rate of 0.5% or lower as defined by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) section C373. Porcelain tile is generally made by the dust pressed method from porcelain clays, which result in a tile that is dense, impervious, fine-grained and smooth, with a sharply formed face.



The floor segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The floor segment accounted for the largest share in the ceramic tiles market, in terms of value, in 2019, and will continue to hold its market position throughout the forecast period.Ceramic tiles are an ideal and enduring option as a flooring material because of their strength, water-resistance, low maintenance, reliability, and high durability.



They find application in healthcare centers, government offices, and sports institutes, where the expected footfall is high, as well as in residential buildings. Being water-resistant and easy to clean, they are the best solution for the kitchen and bathroom floors.



The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the ceramic tiles market from 2020 to 2025.

Based on end-use sector, the residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector throughout the forecast period.Ceramic tiles are widely used in the residential segment for their durability and easy maintenance.



The best option for flooring in areas, such as kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, dining spaces, and bedrooms, is ceramic tiles.Housing renovation and maintenance have increased steadily in the recent past and are expected to further increase in the next few years, owing to the increasing disposable income of people.



These factors are expected to fuel the demand for ceramic tiles in the residential sector.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific ceramic tiles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are fueling the demand for ceramic tile materials in this region.



The growth of the ceramic tiles market in the APAC region is also driven by increasing demand for ceramic tiles in countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, due to the significant growth in the construction opportunities in these countries.

According to the World Bank, the APAC is the fastest-growing region, in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has witnessed significant growth in the last decade, and accounted for approximately 34% of the global GDP in 2019. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging APAC countries had a combined population exceeding 4 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver of global consumption over the next two decades



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ceramic tiles market.

•?By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 54%, Production: 23%, and CXOs: 23%

•?By Designation: Managers: 61%, CXOs: 23%, and Executives: 16%

•?By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, and South America: 5%



The global ceramic tiles market comprises major manufacturers, such as Mohawk Industries (US), Siam Cement Group (Thailand), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Kajaria Ceramics (India), Grupo Cedasa (Brazil), Ceramica Carmelo Fior (Brazil), Pamesa Ceramica (Spain), Grupo Fragnani (Brazil), and STN Ceramica (Spain).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the ceramic tiles market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, application, end-use sector, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the ceramic tiles market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall ceramic tiles market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



