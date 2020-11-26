AS Nordecon and its group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE) as joint bidders entered into contract with Öpiku Majad OÜ for construction of Alma Tomingas office building in Ülemiste City located at Sepise 7, Tallinn. The building will have 11 ground and one underground floor with total closed net area of 22,400 sqm and will meet the requirements of the LEED Gold certificate.

The cost of the works is over 22 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed by the end of 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.