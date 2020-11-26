New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service, Technology, Application End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04436645/?utm_source=GNW





By technology, within the IVD market, immunoassays segment holds the largest share in the forecast period.

Based on technology, the in vitro diagnostics market has been segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, coagulation and others.Immunoassays accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.



Significant market share can be associated with increasing investments of leading players such as Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and others in developing superior quality immunoassays. These immunoassays are highly reliable and provide healthcare professionals with an accurate diagnosis that positively impacts the segmental growth.

By application, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Based on application, the in vitro diagnostics market has been segmented into infectious disease, oncology, diabetes, cardiology, drug testing, HIV/AIDS, auto-immune diseases, nephrology and others.The oncology segment is predicted to have higher growth rate as compared to other applications due to increasing prevalence of cancer in developed as well as developing countries.



According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death and there is an exponential increase in the number of cancer cases since past few years. This scenario proves beneficial for the segment growth as it increases the demand for efficient diagnostic tests, thereby, surging the overall industry growth.



North America to hold the largest share.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global in vitro diagnostics market in 2019.The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of a well-established base of IVD companies, high investments in the IVD devices and software, and increasing R&D expenditure.



On the other hand, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the large number of research activities, low cost of operations in APAC countries, and large elderly population base.



