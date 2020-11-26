Garmin Watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including all the latest vivoactive 4, Fenix 6, Fenix 5 & Instinct Solar savings
Here’s our list of the best Garmin Watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with the best deals on Garmin Forerunner, Instinct, vivoactive & Fenix multisport watches. View the full selection of deals using the links below.
Best Garmin Watch Deals:
- Save up to 49% on Garmin Forerunner, vivoactive, vivomove, fenix series & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of standard and premium Garmin GPS smartwatches
- Save up to $150 on Garmin smartwatches with GPS & multisports features at Garmin.com - see the live prices on a wide range of smartwatches suitable for various sports like swimming, running, golfing and more
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Garmin watches at Amazon - check deals including Garmin Forerunner, Garmin fenix, Garmin Approach, Garmin Swim, & more
- Save up to 22% on Garmin Venu GPS smartwatches with AMOLED display at Walmart - see the live prices on a wide range of Garmin Venu smartwatches and bundles including straps, screen protectors and more
- Save up to 30% on top-rated Garmin GPS & hybrid smartwatches at Belk.com - click the link for the latest prices on Garmin smartwatches including Forerunner, fenix, vivoactive, Venu series and more
- Save up to $150 on best-selling Garmin smartwatches at ABT.com - check the latest prices on various Garmin watch series including Approach, fenix, Venu, vivoactive and more
Best Garmin Deals:
