Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Hardware (ADAS, Telematics, and OBD), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Car), and Application (Proactive Alerts and Safety & Security)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The predictive vehicle technology market in the MEA is expected to grow from US$ 0.91 million in 2019 to US$ 1.73 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The connected cars stream massive amounts of data into the cloud and to utilize this data, there is an increasing need for predictive analysis and data analysis. Concepts such as predictive maintenance, predictive collision avoidance, automotive marketing, and data management of connected cars bolster the growth of the predictive vehicle technology market. The rising application of data management in connected cars also positively influences the demand for predictive vehicle technology.



The government of South Africa is taking drastic measures to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak by announcing lockdowns and travel bans. These measures are expected to affect the growth of industries and markets in the coming years.



By application, the safety & security segment led the predictive vehicle technology market in 2019. The external IoT sensors work as proximity sensors and rear-view cameras that help in detecting blind spots, which, in turn, makes driving and parking safer. Also, these sensors and cameras track road conditions, weather conditions, and traffic patterns. With the help of connected cars integrated with predictive technology, the possibility of collisions and accidents can be predicted and prevented.



Furthermore, IoT enables regular monitoring and maintenance of a vehicle. The sensor-based messaging system sends a notification to the manufacturer to connect with the car's owner for conversing the availability of service appointments and requisite repairs. The entire practice eradicates the service delays and confirms a safer on-road experience.



For instance, in 2020, BlackBerry Limited introduced a tailored concept solution for fleet managers and OEMs to future-proof their vehicles for health and safety use cases. Due to these features, predictive technology ensures the safety and security of both vehicles and drivers. Thus, the use of these applications is growing, which ultimately drives the predictive vehicle technology market growth.



Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N. V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Traffilog LTD, Valeo, Visteon Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among a few players operating in the MEA predictive vehicle technology market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 MEA PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Adoption of Predictive Powertrain Control in heavy commercial vehicles

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Predictive Vehicle Technology causing significant problems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing demand for data management in connected cars

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Arrival of self-driving vehicles

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis

6.1 MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Overview

6.2 MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 MEA Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis - By Hardware

7.1 Overview

7.2 MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Hardware (2019 and 2027)

7.3 ADAS

7.4 Telematics

7.5 OBD



8. MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Breakdown, by Vehicle Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Commercial Vehicle

8.4 Passenger Car



9. MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Proactive Alerts

9.4 Safety and Security



10. MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Country Analysis



11. MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Traffilog LTD

Valeo

Visteon Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fng02

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900