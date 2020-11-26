Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the luxury massage chair market and it is poised to grow by $110.87 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.



The reports on luxury massage chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for stress-relieving solutions and proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs.



The luxury massage chair market analysis includes end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury massage chair market growth during the next few years.



The luxury massage chair market covers the following areas:

Luxury massage chair market sizing

Luxury massage chair market forecast

Luxury massage chair market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury massage chair market vendors that include AJX. Inc., Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough LLC, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the luxury massage chair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024



4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AJX. Inc.

Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Family Inada Co. Ltd.

Johnson Health Tech Inc.

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Medical Breakthrough LLC

OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

OTA World LLC

Panasonic Corp.

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0gm7p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900