HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 20201.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, “During the third quarter of 2020, we continued to focus on developing our differentiated supply chain management, promoting fast-moving merchandise with high repeat purchase rates, and supporting small specialty businesses to better serve our e-commerce community. At the same time, we made meaningful progress in the establishment of innovative marketing channels and utilized diverse content formats, such as short-form video and live streaming, to better present and promote those products sourced from our quality supply chain. Going forward, we plan to further leverage our supply chain’s competitive advantages in cost control and operational efficiency, establish collaborations with top-tier and mid-tier streamers to introduce more products to our e-commerce community, and provide support and resources to more of those joint-venture brands and emerging brands with high growth potential. Consequently, the success of these brands will help to continue fueling the growth and profitability of our own platform.”
“Our third quarter financial results demonstrated the effectiveness of our cost control measures. On a year-over-year basis, we narrowed our loss from operations by 79.3% and our net loss by 14.9% in the third quarter. We also continued to improve our cost structures, maintain our strong cash reserves, and advance towards our goal of achieving healthy, profitable, and sustainable growth. Additionally, to meet our operational and liquidity needs, we continued to closely and proactively monitor our cash flow, making a consistent effort to secure increasingly favorable terms for Yunji in our settlement of payments while also sustaining a healthy level of working capital,” said Mr. Chen Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Yunji.
Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB1,066.7 million (US$157.1 million), compared with RMB2,773.1 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from sales of merchandise as a result of an increase in the proportion of the Company’s business contributed from its marketplace business. Revenues generated through the marketplace business are recognized on a net basis and contributed to marketplace revenues, while revenues generated from merchandise sales are recognized on a gross basis and contributed to sales of merchandise, net.
Total cost of revenues decreased by 67.0% to RMB751.7 million (US$110.7 million) from RMB2,280.4 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, which recognize revenues on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of those costs related to the sales of merchandise revenue in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of launching the free membership program in January 2020.
Total operating expenses decreased by 46.0% to RMB343.6 million (US$50.6 million) from RMB636.4 million in the same period of 2019.
Loss from operations was RMB24.4 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB118.0 million in the same period of 2019.
Net loss was RMB43.6 million (US$6.4 million), compared with RMB51.3 million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted net loss4 was RMB36.4 million (US$5.4 million), compared with RMB24.9 million in the same period of 2019.
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.02 (US$0.003), compared with RMB0.02 in the same period of 2019.
Recent Developments
Today, the Company announced that Mr. Chen Chen has resigned from his position as the Company's Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons, effective December 31, 2020. The Company is grateful for Mr. Chen’s valuable contribution to the Company during his term with the Company. In addition, the Company announced the promotion of Mr. Chengqi Zhang to Vice President of Finance. His responsibilities at Yunji have primarily included corporate finance, tax, funding, internal controls, legal and compliance.
Mr. Zhang first joined Yunji in November 2019. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Zhang had been an audit director at Deloitte since 2007. Mr. Zhang is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Mr. Zhang received a Bachelor's degree from Shanghai University of Finance And Economics.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.
The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, “Compensation-Stock Compensation”. The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors’ assessment of operating performance.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
Conference Call
Safe Harbor Statements
About Yunji Inc.
Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.
For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/
|YUNJI INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|As of
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|883,369
|946,432
|139,394
|Restricted cash
|84,374
|116,204
|17,115
|Short-term investments
|774,736
|180,907
|26,645
|Accounts receivable, net
|28,527
|178,965
|26,359
|Advance to suppliers
|87,289
|103,177
|15,196
|Inventories, net
|428,322
|290,299
|42,756
|Amounts due from related parties
|6,830
|11,460
|1,688
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|567,432
|520,887
|76,718
|Total current assets
|2,860,879
|2,348,331
|345,871
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|45,344
|34,986
|5,153
|Long-term investments9
|198,860
|181,877
|26,788
|Deferred tax assets
|97,792
|74,969
|11,041
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|43,043
|23,239
|3,423
|Other non-current assets
|56,281
|146,616
|21,594
|Total non-current assets
|441,320
|461,687
|67,999
|Total assets
|3,302,199
|2,810,018
|413,870
|YUNJI INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|As of
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICITS)/EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|741,959
|594,306
|87,531
|Deferred revenue
|181,828
|69,774
|10,277
|Incentive payables to members
|384,486
|317,886
|46,820
|Refund payable to members7
|26,883
|4,932
|726
|Member management fees payable
|78,355
|32,708
|4,817
|Other payable and accrued liabilities
|349,111
|309,935
|45,649
|Amounts due to related parties
|18,296
|22,868
|3,368
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|17,559
|12,020
|1,770
|Total current liabilities
|1,798,477
|1,364,429
|200,958
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities
|27,734
|14,480
|2,133
|Deferred tax liabilities
|11,329
|4,427
|652
|Total non-current liabilities
|39,063
|18,907
|2,785
|Total Liabilities
|1,837,540
|1,383,336
|203,743
|YUNJI INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|As of
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Shareholders’ equity
|Ordinary shares
|70
|70
|10
|Less: Treasury stock
|(96,669
|)
|(106,574
|)
|(15,697
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,255,404
|7,328,702
|1,079,401
|Statutory reserve
|11,633
|11,633
|1,714
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|88,863
|59,542
|8,770
|Accumulated deficit
|(5,805,332
|)
|(5,872,797
|)
|(864,970
|)
|Total Yunji Inc. shareholders’ equity
|1,453,969
|1,420,576
|209,228
|Non-controlling interests
|10,690
|6,106
|899
|Total shareholders’ equity
|1,464,659
|1,426,682
|210,127
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|3,302,199
|2,810,018
|413,870
|YUNJI INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues:
|Sales of merchandise, net
|2,471,967
|919,043
|135,360
|8,423,739
|3,664,225
|539,682
|Membership program revenue
|206,749
|4,925
|725
|630,932
|42,392
|6,244
|Marketplace revenue5
|86,302
|130,437
|19,211
|142,709
|448,151
|66,006
|Other revenues
|8,047
|12,305
|1,812
|25,290
|48,077
|7,081
|Total revenues
|2,773,065
|1,066,710
|157,108
|9,222,670
|4,202,845
|619,013
|Operating cost and expenses:
|Cost of revenues
|(2,280,434
|)
|(751,701
|)
|(110,714
|)
|(7,394,568
|)
|(2,953,430
|)
|(434,992
|)
|Fulfillment
|(204,241
|)
|(90,543
|)
|(13,336
|)
|(771,388
|)
|(357,632
|)
|(52,673
|)
|Sales and marketing
|(278,410
|)
|(158,905
|)
|(23,404
|)
|(880,981
|)
|(638,917
|)
|(94,102
|)
|Technology and content
|(90,051
|)
|(42,330
|)
|(6,234
|)
|(240,290
|)
|(158,844
|)
|(23,395
|)
|General and administrative
|(63,698
|)
|(51,838
|)
|(7,635
|)
|(190,945
|)
|(197,681
|)
|(29,115
|)
|Total operating cost and expenses
|(2,916,834
|)
|(1,095,317
|)
|(161,323
|)
|(9,478,172
|)
|(4,306,504
|)
|(634,277
|)
|Other operating income6
|25,818
|4,218
|621
|44,363
|27,995
|4,123
|Loss from operations
|(117,951
|)
|(24,389
|)
|(3,594
|)
|(211,139
|)
|(75,664
|)
|(11,141
|)
|Financial income/(loss), net
|51,889
|(19,596
|)
|(2,886
|)
|82,842
|(1,168
|)
|(172
|)
|Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net
|(225
|)
|(2,238
|)
|(330
|)
|(7,839
|)
|121
|18
|Other non-operating income, net
|8,444
|-
|-
|8,444
|-
|-
|Loss before income tax benefit, and equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax
|(57,843
|)
|(46,223
|)
|(6,810
|)
|(127,692
|)
|(76,711
|)
|(11,295
|)
|Income tax benefit8
|8,170
|4,401
|648
|11,908
|4,561
|672
|Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax
|(1,596
|)
|(1,793
|)
|(264
|)
|(3,136
|)
|(2,200
|)
|(324
|)
|Net loss
|(51,269
|)
|(43,615
|)
|(6,426
|)
|(118,920
|)
|(74,350
|)
|(10,947
|)
|Less: net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
|85
|(1,209
|)
|(178
|)
|2,345
|(6,885
|)
|(1,014
|)
|Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC.
|(51,354
|)
|(42,406
|)
|(6,248
|)
|(121,265
|)
|(67,465
|)
|(9,933
|)
|YUNJI INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value
|-
|-
|-
|(1,532,013
|)
|-
|-
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(51,354
|)
|(42,406
|)
|(6,248
|)
|(1,653,278
|)
|(67,465
|)
|(9,933
|)
|Net loss
|(51,269
|)
|(43,615
|)
|(6,426
|)
|(118,920
|)
|(74,350
|)
|(10,947
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|40,839
|(46,904
|)
|(6,908
|)
|52,651
|(29,321
|)
|(4,318
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(10,430
|)
|(90,519
|)
|(13,334
|)
|(66,269
|)
|(103,671
|)
|(15,265
|)
|Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
|85
|(1,209
|)
|(178
|)
|2,345
|(6,885
|)
|(1,014
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to YUNJI INC.
|(10,515
|)
|(89,310
|)
|(13,156
|)
|(68,614
|)
|(96,786
|)
|(14,251
|)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(51,354
|)
|(42,406
|)
|(6,248
|)
|(1,653,278
|)
|(67,465
|)
|(9,933
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|2,158,732,256
|2,125,377,454
|2,125,377,454
|1,708,326,984
|2,124,763,012
|2,124,763,012
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.003
|)
|(0.97
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.005
|)
|Diluted
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.003
|)
|(0.97
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.005
|)
|YUNJI INC.
|NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|Technology and content
|3,200
|346
|51
|9,487
|7,702
|1,134
|General and administrative
|19,565
|1,006
|148
|59,249
|57,736
|8,504
|Fulfillment
|1,739
|1,609
|237
|7,510
|9,316
|1,372
|Sales and marketing
|1,866
|4,262
|628
|21,723
|9,367
|1,380
|Total
|26,370
|7,223
|1,064
|97,969
|84,121
|12,390
|YUNJI INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income:
|Net loss
|(51,269
|)
|(43,615
|)
|(6,426
|)
|(118,920
|)
|(74,350
|)
|(10,947
|)
|Add: Share-based compensation10
|26,370
|7,223
|1,064
|97,969
|84,121
|12,390
|Adjusted net (loss)/income
|(24,899
|)
|(36,392
|)
|(5,362
|)
|(20,951
|)
|9,771
|1,443
__________________________
|1.
|This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of the end of September 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.
|2.
|“GMV” refers to the total value of all orders for merchandise placed in the Company’s merchandise business and marketplace business, including the value of the merchandise sold as part of the membership packages, as well as the VAT and tax surcharges paid, regardless of whether the merchandises are returned and without taking into consideration any discounts and incentives. GMV includes the value from orders placed on the Company’s mobile apps as well as orders placed on third-party mobile apps and websites that are fulfilled by Yunji, by Yunji’s third-party merchants, or by Yunji’s third-party business partners. Yunji’s revenues recognized on a gross basis are net of the VAT and related tax surcharges paid, discounts and incentives, the value of the merchandises returned, and any adjustments due to the timing difference between shipping and receipt, which are included in the above GMV measure. Yunji’s revenues recognized on a net basis are net of the corresponding amount to be paid to the vendor, the principal in the transaction, in addition to the items mentioned above, which are included in the above GMV measure.
|3.
|“Transacting member” in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji’s products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji’s platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned.
|4.
|Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
|5.
|In the first quarter of 2019, the Company launched its marketplace business model, allowing third-party merchants to sell their products on the platform and pay commissions on their sales to the Company. The revenues from marketplace business is recognized on a net basis.
|6.
|Starting from 2020, the Company presents government grants, which are received from local government to support and reward the Company's ongoing business and operations, as Other operating income. The relevant item in the prior year periods of RMB14,325 and RMB32,870 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are also reclassified from Other non-operating income, net, to be in conformity with the current period presentation in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss.
|7.
|The estimation of refunds payable to members is based upon the historical data of referral incentives earned by referring members within their active life cycle. On a quarterly basis, the Company revisits the estimation with a consistently applied approach and the most up-to-date data. The balance of refund payable to members reflected the best estimation of the Company as of September 30, 2020, and the decrease as compared to the balance as of December 31, 2019 was consistent with the Company’s understanding of its members’ referral behavior in light of its ongoing refinement of its membership enrollment system and an increase of refunds payable to members of RMB0.8 million resulting from a change in the estimated amount of that liability, which represented the negative revenue and income/(loss) from operations impact for the third quarter of 2020.
|8.
|Income tax benefit for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB8.2 million in the same period of 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate was changed primarily due to changes in the profitability of its subsidiaries that have different tax rates, including non-deductible share-based compensation expenses, and increased valuation allowance as the Company will not be able to utilize tax loss carry forwards generated by certain unprofitable subsidiaries.
|9.
|As of September 30, 2020, the balance of long-term investment mainly represented an equity security with readily determinable fair value, which was remeasured based upon market price at each period end and recorded the unrealized changes in Financial income/(loss), net, in the Consolidation Statements of Comprehensive Loss.
|10.
|The decrease of share-based compensation expenses was mainly due to the reversal of previously recognized share-based compensation expenses in a total amount of RMB24.1 million as a result of headcount optimization, in which RMB1.8 million, RMB0.6 million, RMB2.6 million and RMB 19.1 million were recorded previously in fulfillment expenses, sales and marketing expenses, technology and content expenses and general and administrative expenses, respectively.
Yunji Inc.
Hangzhou, CHINA