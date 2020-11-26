Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Practice Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the legal practice management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 933.52 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The reports on legal practice management software market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the vendors pricing strategies and need to increase prod In addition, vendors pricing strategies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The legal practice management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased adoption of cloud-based legal practice management software as one of the prime reasons driving the legal practice management software market growth during the next few years.



The legal practice management software market covers the following areas:

Legal practice management software market sizing

Legal practice management software market forecast

Legal practice management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal practice management software market vendors that include The Access Group, Abacus Data Systems Inc., Actionstep, BHL Software Pty. Ltd., Intuit Inc., LawPro Legal Systems Ltd., Matrix Pointe Software, Mitratech Holdings Inc., Orion Law Management Systems Inc., and SurePoint Technologies. Also, the legal practice management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

The Access Group

Abacus Data Systems Inc.

Actionstep

BHL Software Pty. Ltd.

Intuit Inc.

LawPro Legal Systems Ltd.

Matrix Pointe Software

Mitratech Holdings Inc.

Orion Law Management Systems Inc.

SurePoint Technologies

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

