SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26 November 2020 at 12:15 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Leviathan Oy)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Leviathan Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Lapveteläinen, Patrick
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201126095911_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 35.9704 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.9704 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 35.8752 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.8752 EUR
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 5,000 shares.
