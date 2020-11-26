Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aftermarket Car Telematics - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What are the latest trends and business opportunities for aftermarket car telematics? The analyst estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 24.7 million units worldwide in 2019. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4 percent, the shipments are expected to reach 48.5 million units in 2024. The aftermarket car telematics applications covered in the report include stolen vehicle tracking, roadside assistance, vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot and various convenience applications. Get up to date with the latest industry trends in this new 210-page strategy report.

Aftermarket Car Telematics is the second strategy report analysing the latest developments on the market for applications such as stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot, roadside assistance and convenience applications targeting consumers.



This strategic research report provides you with 210 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the aftermarket car telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

New profiles of 92 aftermarket car telematics solution providers.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

What types of aftermarket car telematics products are offered on the market?

Which are the leading providers of car telematics technology?

What business models are available for players entering the car telematics space?

Which are the dominant technology form factors?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA?

How are mobile operators approaching the aftermarket car telematics market?

Will car OEM telematics solutions outcompete aftermarket car telematics in the long term?

Which are the major drivers and barriers for car telematics adoption?

Which are the key future trends in this industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 The global passenger car market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.1.3 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

1.2 Overview of aftermarket car telematics services

1.2.1 Aftermarket car telematics services in Europe

1.2.2 Aftermarket car telematics services in the Americas

1.2.3 Aftermarket car telematics services in ROW

1.3 Regulatory compliance

1.3.1 Vehicle security, safety and emergency call regulations

1.3.2 The eCall and ERA-GLONASS initiatives

1.3.3 Insurance industry standards for vehicle tracking

1.4 Vehicle crime

2 Car telematics solutions

2.1 Aftermarket telematics infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Tracking segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Aftermarket car telematics applications

2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics

2.2.4 Dealer lot management

2.2.5 Vehicle finance telematics

2.2.6 Remote control and convenience services

2.2.7 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.2.8 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

2.2.9 Wi-Fi hotspot

2.2.10 Vehicle emission monitoring

2.3 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Aftermarket car telematics market sizing

3.1.1 Aftermarket car telematics in Europe

3.1.2 Aftermarket car telematics in the Americas

3.1.3 Aftermarket car telematics in ROW

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.2.1 Automotive industry players

3.2.2 Telematics industry players

3.2.3 Telecom industry players

3.2.4 IT industry players

3.3 Market drivers and barriers

3.3.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.3.2 Regulatory environment

3.3.3 Competitive environment

3.3.4 Technology environment

3.4 Market trends and conclusions

3.4.1 Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected

3.4.2 Privacy concerns are softening

3.4.3 Aftermarket SVT/SVR services compete with OEM services in many countries 7

3.4.4 Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in most countries

3.4.5 Insurance companies insource telematics activities in many markets

3.4.6 Smartphone-based telematics solutions compete with aftermarket telematics

3.4.7 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

3.4.8 Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

3.4.9 Car telematics service providers to use a wide ecosystem of partners

3.4.10 Consumer telematics can potentially increase MNO IoT revenues

3.4.11 New IoT Technologies to simplify aftermarket car telematics services

4 International car telematics solution providers

4.1 Bright Box

4.2 CalAmp (LoJack)

4.3 Continental

4.4 Harman Connected Services

4.5 IMS (Trak Global Group)

4.6 Ituran

4.7 Mojio

4.8 Octo Telematics

4.9 Pointer Telocation (PowerFleet)

4.10 Targa Telematics

4.11 Teletrac Navman Automotive

4.12 Verizon

4.13 Viasat Group

4.14 Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

5 Company profiles and strategies

5.1 Providers of SVT/SVR and related services

5.1.1 Autoconnex

5.1.2 Autolocator

5.1.3 Cesar Satellite

5.1.4 StarLine

5.1.5 Coyote (Traqueur)

5.1.6 Ingenie Business

5.1.7 MS&AD TX Connected

5.1.8 SHERLOG Technology

5.1.9 BrickHouse Security

5.1.10 Certified Tracking Solutions

5.1.11 Cox Automotive and Cox2M

5.1.12 Guidepoint Systems

5.1.13 Ikon Technologies

5.1.14 IMETRIK Global

5.1.15 MasTrack

5.1.16 PassTime GPS

5.1.17 Procon Analytics

5.1.18 SareKon

5.1.19 Skypatrol

5.1.20 Spireon

5.1.21 Autotrac

5.1.22 Car Security (LoJack Argentina)

5.1.23 CEABS

5.1.24 Maxtrack

5.1.25 OMNILINK (Graber)

5.1.26 Positron (Stoneridge)

5.1.27 Active Telematics

5.1.28 Katsana

5.1.29 TPL Trakker

5.1.30 ACM Track

5.1.31 Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

5.1.32 Cartrack

5.1.33 Digit Vehicle Tracking (Digicell)

5.1.34 MiX Telematics

5.1.35 Netstar

5.1.36 Tracker Connect

5.2 Specialist consumer telematics solution providers

5.2.1 Air

5.2.2 Grupo Next

5.2.3 Net4things

5.2.4 Protectus Technologies (CarLock)

5.2.5 Springworks International

5.2.6 The Plan B Company

5.2.7 Thinxnet (ryd)

5.2.8 AccuTracking

5.2.9 Autobrain

5.2.10 Automatic Labs (SiriusXM)

5.2.11 Autonet Mobile

5.2.12 Agnik (Vyncs)

5.2.13 Linxup (MOTOsafety)

5.2.14 Modus

5.2.15 Tail Light (Bouncie)

5.2.16 Zubie

5.2.17 Comodif

5.2.18 Beijing Yesway Information Technology

5.2.19 CarIQ

5.2.20 Minda iConnect (Carot India)

5.2.21 Scope Technology

5.2.22 PATEO

5.2.23 SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)

5.2.24 Jooycar

5.3 Technology vendors

5.3.1 Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions

5.3.2 Danlaw

5.3.3 Gosuncn WeLink

5.3.4 Jimi (Concox)

5.3.5 Meitrack

5.3.6 Meta System

5.3.7 Munic

5.3.8 PFK Electronics

5.3.9 Quartix

5.3.10 Queclink Wireless Solutions

5.3.11 Redtail Telematics

5.3.12 Sinocastel

5.3.13 Teltonika

5.3.14 Trakm8

5.3.15 Traffilog

5.3.16 ThinkRace

5.3.17 Voyomotive

5.3.18 Xirgo Technologies

