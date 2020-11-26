Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Physical Intellectual Property Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the physical intellectual property market and it is poised to grow by $689.33 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on physical intellectual property market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing complexity of ICs and increasing penetration of IoT devices.

The physical intellectual property market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the intense competition among mobile computing device vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the physical intellectual property market growth during the next few years.

The physical intellectual property market covers the following areas:

  • Physical intellectual property market sizing
  • Physical intellectual property market forecast
  • Physical intellectual property market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical intellectual property market vendors that include Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Rambus Inc., and Synopsys Inc. Also, the physical intellectual property market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Mobile computing devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Consumer electronic devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arm Ltd.
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc.
  • CEVA Inc.
  • Imagination Technologies Ltd.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
  • Rambus Inc.
  • Synopsys Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

