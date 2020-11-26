Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Physical Intellectual Property Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the physical intellectual property market and it is poised to grow by $689.33 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on physical intellectual property market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing complexity of ICs and increasing penetration of IoT devices.



The physical intellectual property market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the intense competition among mobile computing device vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the physical intellectual property market growth during the next few years.



The physical intellectual property market covers the following areas:

Physical intellectual property market sizing

Physical intellectual property market forecast

Physical intellectual property market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical intellectual property market vendors that include Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Rambus Inc., and Synopsys Inc. Also, the physical intellectual property market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Mobile computing devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer electronic devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arm Ltd.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

CEVA Inc.

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Rambus Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpj3ro

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900