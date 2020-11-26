EVEON, designer and maker of medical devices for the preparation and administration of drugs, and Laboratoires Théa, European leader in the field of ophthalmology, announce their partnership in the development of innovative medical.

Convinced that medical devices will hold a large share in the innovative therapeutic solutions offered to future patients and healthcare professionals, Laboratoires Théa (via Théa Open Innovation) and EVEON have formed a partnership.

Laboratoires Théa bring their expertise and their capacity to develop and market innovative therapeutic solutions in ophthalmology.

EVEON, as a company specialized in automated, secure, digital medical devices, will develop devices that fulfill Théa’s needs based on its platforms, especially its Intuity® Mix platform.

Award winner in 2016 at the Pharmapack European trade fair, with a special mention for ‘convenience and ease of use’, this technological platform offers a unique, fully automated alternative for preparing complex drugs (lyophilised or powder formulations, viscous, mixed therapies, suspensions,…). This automation reduces the number of steps, obviates product handling, and ensures drug homogeneity. Whatever the type of user, whether healthcare professional or patient, the preparation delivered is safe, reliable, and reproducible. These innovative devices can integrate connectivity functions (improved compliance, recording and transmission of data, etc).

“We are delighted to be able to join forces with EVEON. This partnership is part of our continued commitment in favor of innovative solutions for the care of eye disorders. Connected medical devices are a revolution that must be made available to eyecare professionals for the greater benefit of their patients,” declared Jean-Frédéric Chibret, President of Laboratoires Théa.

“This joint endeavor with Théa Open Innovation is a pledge of confidence and commitment. We are proud to contribute together to the development of new-generation devices that respond to the challenges of modern medicine, which seeks to become more personalized, more responsive to each patient’s needs,” added Vincent Tempelaere, CEO of EVEON.

