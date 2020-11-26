New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989658/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Anticoagulants or blood thinners, entail chemical substances that minimize or prevent blood coagulation, thereby prolonging the clotting period.Typically, a blood clot is a seal created by the blood to stop bleeding from wounds, and anticoagulants are medicines that aid the prevention of blood clots.



They are prescribed to patients with a high risk of forming clots, in order to reduce the chances of developing critical ailments, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Chronic conditions like atrial fibrillation, pulmonary embolism, neurological ailments, deep vein thrombosis, and the rising number of surgical procedures cause complications such as, blood clotting, nose bleeds, menorrhagia, and bruising during surgery.Besides, the most common chronic diseases result in clinical blood clotting, including inherited deficiencies.



As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases have continued to remain a mostly global issue, accounting for nearly 60% of all fatalities, across the world. Therefore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases has resulted in the increased use of coagulants for treating them.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global anticoagulants market growth is assessed by analyzing the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.North America is anticipated to harbor the largest revenue share during the forecast period, primarily owing to the high awareness regarding novel therapeutics among patients as well as health care professionals, and the easy availability of treatments.



Additionally, the easy disease diagnosis, the strong presence of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and the massive target population also play a crucial role in augmenting the market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industrial rivalry is anticipated to be high among key players, especially in the process of developing new drugs. The global anticoagulant market’s pipeline products are also gradually increasing among significant biopharmaceutical enterprises, across several major nations.

Some of the leading enterprises operating in the market include, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. ALEXION PHARMACEUTICAL INC

3. ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

4. BAYER AG

5. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH

6. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

7. DAIICHI SANKYO

8. DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES

9. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

10. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

11. LEO PHARMA AS

12. MERCK & CO

13. NOVARTIS AG

14. PFIZER INC

15. SANOFI

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989658/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001