New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL GRAPHENE BATTERY MARKET FORECAST 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989653/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Batteries that use graphene as electrode material are called graphene batteries. Graphene can be used in several types of conventional batteries like lithium-sulfur, lead batteries, lithium batteries, and material for super-capacitors.

Graphene-based batteries are under R&D due to its versatile properties, and the proper induction of these properties make them ideal batteries.The energy storage solution industry lacks awareness with regard to the use of graphene in batteries.



The versatile properties of graphene are thus not fully incorporated in batteries.Technological advancements are set to eliminate this factor.



Companies are making efforts to increase the awareness of the potential of graphene batteries in industry verticals like the power & energy sectors, portable electronics industries, and the automobile sector.Moreover, there is ongoing research on the application of graphene batteries in solar cells.



Thus, there is rising R&D activities, with regard to graphene battery, to develop products like moldable graphene batteries and high-storage graphene super-capacitors. Such factors are set to contribute to its market growth. However, the high costs are set to hamper the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global graphene battery market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world, for further growth evaluation.The Asia Pacific region is set to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market growth is attributed to rapid industrialization and favorable government initiatives that support the adoption of electric vehicles.

COMPETITVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is low since products are undifferentiated.This is because they all require graphene powered energy sources.



Graphenano Group, Nanograf Technologies, Nanotech Energy Inc, Cabot Corporation, Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd, etc. are among the prominent companies in the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. CABOT CORPORATION

2. GLOBAL GRAPHENE GROUP

3. GRAPHENANO GROUP

4. GRAPHENE BATTERIES

5. HYBRID KINETIC GROUP LTD

6. NANOGRAF TECHNOLOGIES

7. NANOTECH ENERGY INC

8. NANOTEK INSTRUMENTS INC

9. NANOXPLORE INC

10. XG SCIENCES

11. ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001