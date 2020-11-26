Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerial Imaging Market by platform, Application, End User, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aerial imaging refers to the taking of images from an aircraft or other flying vehicle. The flying objects for aerial imaging include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, balloons, blimps, and dirigibles. Aerial imaging is generally used for route designing, updating the existing mapping, urban planning, and, most importantly, for survey and inspection with minimal efforts.



The application of aerial imaging has escalated in several sectors, which include agriculture & forestry, energy & resource management, travel and tourism, research and media and entertainment, and others are boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, usage of location-based services for navigating & remote monitoring is projected to impel the aerial imaging market's growth. Somehow, satellite imagery usage as a replacement and restricting government regulations concerning national security restrain the market growth. The Aerial Imaging Market growth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecasted period.



Research Methodology:



Aerial Imaging Market by Platform

Fixed-wing aircraft

Helicopter

UAV/drone

Aerial Imaging Market by Application

Geospatial mapping

Disaster management

Energy & resource management

Surveillance & monitoring

Urban planning

Conservation and research

Aerial Imaging Market by End User

Government

Energy

Military & defense

Agriculture & forestry

Archaeology & civil engineering

Oil & gas

Aerial Imaging Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In the aerial imaging market based on the platform, the unmanned aerial vehicle or drone segment is considered to hold the market's maximum share. The drones are widely used for aerial imaging by the government and military sectors. Since drones and UAVs offer convenience for capturing aerial images in urban areas and government agencies are deploying these drones for law enforcement and criminal investigations.



By application, the disaster management segment is happening to depict the highest growth rate. This is attributed to the increasing number of natural calamities every year, where the requirement of damage assessment measures also increased. Since, after the occurrence of a disaster, the drones and other aerial vehicles are used to assess and repair and relief requirements by taking images.



In the aerial imaging market, the end-user segment is divided into government, energy, military & defense, agriculture & forestry, archeology & civil engineering, and oil and gas. The agriculture and forestry segment is expected to have lucrative growth in the market. This is due to the advanced technology incorporated in the drones, such as sensors that assist in precise agricultural functions by mapping the various parameters such as soil health, fertility levels, and vegetation.



As per the geographical analysis, North America is extremely dominating the aerial imaging market share. The dominance is due to aerial imaging's growing adoption in the various sectors and deployment of several innovative platforms that include drones and unmanned aerial systems for collecting the necessary data from a high-resolution image. Moreover, aerial platforms' enormously increasing adoption in military and defense in this region is majorly supporting the maximum share in this region.



The rise in the deployment of drone technology has been transforming the global aerial imaging market, which is enabling it to penetrate various areas comprised of agriculture and defense intelligence. Further, the establishments in electronic media, smartphone deployment, advanced technology in wireless applications resulted in numerous companies rendering location-based services. Therefore, the companies employing location-based services such as e-commerce websites, online food supply, social networks, etc., are significantly responsible for the aerial imaging market's growth.



The significant players in the aerial imaging market are ARC Blom ASA, Bluesky International Ltd., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, GeoVantage, Getmapping, Kucera International Inc., McKenzie Geospatial Surveys Limited, High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., Cooper Aerial, Aerial Imaging Limited, Midwest Aerial Photography, and Propellerheads Aerial Photography.



As a result, integrating advanced sensors and technology in cameras coupled with drones, UAVs, and other aerial platforms are observed. The imaging technology is continuously upgrading to assist the military and defense sectors, significantly enhancing the market.

The market report gives the complete perception of different dynamics affecting the market, such as key driving factors, challenges, and hidden opportunities.

This report gives an in-depth analysis of a player's performance in market shares, strategies, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

Also gives the analysis of sales and distribution channels among four significant geographies of the aerial imaging market

Further provides the latest developments and innovative technologies launched by the key players in the aerial imaging market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

3.4. Ecosystem



4. Market Overview

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Platform: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fixed-wing aircraft

5.3. Helicopter

5.4. UAV/drone



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Geospatial mapping

6.3. Disaster management

6.4. Energy & resource management

6.5. Surveillance & monitoring

6.6. Urban planning

6.7. Conservation and research



7. End-User: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Government

7.3. Energy

7.4. Military & defense

7.5. Agriculture & forestry

7.6. Archaeology & civil engineering

7.7. Oil & gas



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. ARC Blom ASA

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Products/Services

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Bluesky International Ltd

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Products/Services

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Products/Services

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. GeoVantage

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Products/Services

10.4.4. Recent Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Getmapping

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financials

10.5.3. Products/Services

10.5.4. Recent Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Kucera International Inc

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financials

10.6.3. Products/Services

10.6.4. Recent Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. McKenzie Geospatial Surveys Limited

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financials

10.7.3. Products/Services

10.7.4. Recent Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financials

10.8.3. Products/Services

10.8.4. Recent Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. Cooper Aerial

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financials

10.9.3. Products/Services

10.9.4. Recent Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Aerial Imaging Limited

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financials

10.10.3. Products/Services

10.10.4. Recent Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Midwest Aerial Photography

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Products/Services

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Propellerheads Aerial Photography

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Products/Services

11.2.3. Business Strategy



12. Analyst Opinion



13. Annexure



